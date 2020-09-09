Modular Designs… The Future?











For a condensed, easier to digest version please visit @LivingEV for more information.

If you are interested in aftermarket parts for your EV or your home check

Image from The Boring Company Tunnel Website, this is the surface station Elon was talking about.

What is the boring company?

For those who might not know, The Boring Company is another project by Elon Musk, with major goals of “destroying traffic”. For this to happen Elon has set some framework for the future of the tunnels which need to be build and has plans to “beat the snail” which is reference to how slow todays boring techniques are mostly because of ventilation requirements and hard shoulders.

With the future of the company not really expressed by anyone and new progress reports rarely surfacing, no one really knows any of the latest plans that the company has. According to their website https://www.boringcompany.com they have one project currently in progress at the Las Vegas convention center.

What are the pods?

Created by Fábio Martins as part of his thesis project, this reveals a true possibility of a future where modular transport could be the future with an electric base. This doesn’t always apply to the Boring Companies plans, but is closely related. If there was any other project that is currently on the market, it would be NIO, a Shanghai based companies working on battery interchanges, still a far shout from this concept though.

Like most thinks that Elon does, it mainly focuses on the integration with the other companies and for this he will call on the workers at Tesla to design interchangeable pods, for different uses such as for transporting, personal commuting, and package deliveries. Elon Musk mentioned back in 2018 that:

“The high-speed pods that will travel in the tunnels will be made by Tesla.” Elon Musk

These pods would become a vital role in transportation, but also increase the utility of the tunnels as TBC recons the tunnels have around 10,000 people per hour.

This reveals that major projects are being worked on currently, but who is running with it all? Elon had previously mentioned on TEDx that he spends just 3% of his time on The Boring Company, and therefore progress would be slow, I would disagree.

More about the ‘The Boring’ tunnels

I have had the luxury to visit the first boring tunnel in Hawthorn, California located directly underneath SpaceX. Previously mentioned, current Boring techniques are expensive

“Currently, tunnels are really expensive to dig, with many projects costing between $100 million and $1 billion per mile. In order to make vast tunnel networks feasible, tunneling costs must be reduced by a factor of more than 10, with TBC’s Loop tunnels currently priced at approximately $10 million per mile.” According to theboringcompany

The process is also very slow as boring is 14x the speed of a garden snail, so