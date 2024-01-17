Trailblazers of Change: Celebrating the 2024 Schwab Foundation’s Social Innovation Pioneers

In a significant recognition of global social innovation, the Schwab Foundation, part of the World Economic Forum, has awarded the 2024 Social Innovation Awards to 16 organizations. These entities are now part of an influential community of 477 change-makers who have collectively impacted the lives of 891 million individuals worldwide.

These social innovators are characterized by their commitment to values-driven, inclusive, and entrepreneurial approaches. They work across various sectors, including business, social change, and environmental initiatives. The awards celebrate a diverse array of innovation, from grassroots movements to significant corporate and public sector initiatives.

The 2024 awardees have been instrumental in advancing equitable access in several key areas: healthcare, education, finance, and law. Their efforts have empowered women and youth, and have actively countered the challenges posed by climate change. This diverse group, spanning from India to Morocco and from the United States to Ecuador, represents the forefront of driving sustainable and inclusive change.

In a climate of declining trust in societal institutions, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and climate fears, these organizations offer effective models for building a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable society. Hilde Schwab, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation, highlights that these innovators embody the change needed for a sustainable future, offering hope and collaborative approaches in these uncertain times.

The foundation, since 1998, has been a platform for social innovators, with the 64 organizations recognized in the past three years alone generating over $900 million in economic value. The 2024 awardees join this community, with their collective work significantly contributing to social innovation, a field that now encompasses at least 10 million social enterprises globally.

This year’s awards cover four categories: Social Entrepreneurs, Public Social Innovators, Corporate Social Innovators, and Collective Social Innovators. The awardees include individuals and organizations working in various fields – from empowering Indigenous stewardship of Amazon forests to using technology for legal services in Uganda, from promoting youth development through sports in Morocco to implementing sustainable healthcare models in Africa.

Key examples of awardees include Ajaita Shah, who is revolutionizing rural connectivity in India through a social commerce platform; Gerald Abila, who is democratizing legal access in Africa through digital technology; and Saugata Banerjee, who is pioneering affordable eye care globally. These innovators demonstrate the powerful impact of combining entrepreneurship with social purpose.

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, continues to be a leading global community for pioneers in social innovation. This year’s awardees, with their diverse and impactful initiatives, underscore the critical role of social innovation in achieving sustainable development goals and shaping a more equitable future.