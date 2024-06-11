Transparency and Efficiency of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Cars

After taking up the question of the operation of charging infrastructures in February 2023, the Competition Authority delivered its verdict. The organization judges that the pricing of electric car charging stations is “opaque” and requires significant improvements to guarantee transparency and the proper functioning of the market.

A need for transparency in pricing

Charging station pricing is a crucial point for electric car users. According to the Authority, current rates lack clarity and transparency. This lack of transparency makes it difficult for consumers to compare prices and choose the service best suited to their needs. “Opaque” here means that the pricing information is not easily accessible or understandable to the general public.

This point is particularly problematic in a growing market, where competition should benefit consumers by providing them with varied and affordable options. The Competition Authority therefore recommends standardizing price display formats to make them more clear and understandable.

Evolving infrastructures

Charging infrastructure plays a critical role in the adoption of electric cars. In France, the development of these infrastructures has accelerated, but still remains unevenly distributed across the territory. The term “infrastructure” here refers to all the installations necessary to enable the charging of electric vehicles, including public and private terminals as well as energy management systems.

The Authority highlights the importance of fair access and reliable service to encourage more drivers to go electric. Improving the quality and availability of infrastructure is therefore essential for a successful energy transition.

Associated services

In addition to pricing and infrastructure, the Authority is also interested in services associated with electric vehicle charging. These services include terminal maintenance, user assistance, and mobile applications to locate charging points. The term “services” here refers not only to the technical aspects but also to the general user experience, which should be smooth and hassle-free.

To improve these services, the Authority recommends better training of operators and regular monitoring of the performance of the terminals. The aim is to ensure that the terminals are always operational and that users can use them without major difficulties.

Competition, a driver of innovation

Finally, the Competition Authority insists on the fact that healthy competition is a driver of innovation and efficiency. By regulating the market and promoting transparency, it hopes to stimulate innovation in the electric car charging sector. The terms “competition” and “innovation” are essential here: competition pushes companies to innovate to differentiate themselves and provide better quality services at more competitive prices.

To conclude, the Competition Authority’s verdict sets out the current challenges and offers recommendations to improve the situation. The objective is clear: strengthen price transparency, develop and diversify infrastructure, improve associated services and encourage competition to promote innovation.

With these measures, France hopes to accelerate the adoption of electric cars and thus contribute to the energy transition.