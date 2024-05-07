Guides vélo électriques

What are the three best electric bikes?

We live in a quieter city every day and it is probably thanks to the number of electric bikes circulating in our cities. We have put together this guide to help you in your choice.

We have searched for electric bikes for all wallets and which have a correct all-electric range depending on your uses.

Eleglide M1 Plus Electric Mountain Bike

Main Features

  • Wheel Size: 27.5″/29″ inches
  • Battery: 12.5 Ah
  • Screen: LCD with connectivity app
  • Speeds:21
  • Price: €789.99 for 27.5 inches, €819.99 for 29 inches

Benefits

  • Affordable price compared to similar models.
  • Varied size options to better adapt to different types of cyclists.
  • Connected technology via an app for a more interactive experience.

Disadvantages

  • Battery limitation in terms of longevity and distance per charge compared to high-end models.
  • Limited quantity of reviews for the 29-inch model.

Jeep Phoenix E-Bike Adult Unisex

jeep electric bike reviews

Main Features

  • Wheel Size: 20 inches
  • Battery: 374WH
  • Price: €1,699.00
  • Special Features: Foldable, Lightweight

Benefits

  • High manufacturing quality with an aluminum frame and front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.
  • Portable and foldableexcellent for transport and storage in small spaces.
  • Ideal for all terrainsthanks to its robustness and ability to handle off-road routes.

Disadvantages

  • High pricewhich could be a barrier for some users.
  • Smaller wheel sizewhich could affect comfort over long distances.

Eleglide T1 Electric Mountain Bike

eleglide T1 electric bike

Main Features

  • Wheel Size: 27.5 inches
  • Battery: 36V 13Ah
  • Price: €849.99
  • Number of speeds:7

Benefits

  • Impressive battery lifeup to 100 km in assistance mode, which is ideal for long journeys.
  • High quality equipmentincluding CST tires suitable for various surfaces and a Shimano derailleur.
  • Driving comfortthanks to the hydraulic suspension with locking.

Disadvantages

  • Slightly higher price than other basic models, although justified by its superior specifications.
  • Potentially higher weight due to the larger battery, which could affect handling.

Conclusion

Each of these electric bikes has its own advantages and disadvantages, making certain models more suitable for certain types of users. The choice will depend on your specific needs in terms of budget, terrain type, travel distance, and preferred features like connectivity and portability.

Comparison table of electric bikes presented

Here is a comparative table of technical characteristics for the three electric bike models discussed, followed by a brief review for each model to help you better understand their positioning in the market.

Features Eleglide M1 Plus 27.5″ Eleglide M1 Plus 29″ Jeep Phoenix E-Bike Eleglide T1 Mountain Bike
Price €789.99 €819.99 €1,699.00 €849.99
Wheel Size 27.5 inches 29 inches 20 inches 27.5 inches
Battery 12.5 Ah 12.5 Ah 374WH 36V 13Ah
Approximate Autonomy 50 km (electric mode)
Number of speeds 21 21 7 7
Suspension Type Standard Standard Fork suspension Hydraulic suspension
Weight Lightweight (foldable)
Special Features Connected app Connected app Foldable, Lightweight Rechargeable, LCD display
User Rating 4.3/5 4.3/5 5.0/5 4.3/5

Notice in Table

  • Eleglide M1 Plus 27.5″ and 29″: These bikes are great options for those looking for a reliable electric mountain bike at a reasonable price. The main difference lies in the size of the wheels, impacting comfort and handling depending on the terrain.
  • Jeep Phoenix E-Bike: With a significantly higher price, this foldable and lightweight model is ideal for urban users who need to transport their bike. It also offers robustness allowing it to venture on all types of terrain.
  • Eleglide T1 Mountain Bike: Offering great autonomy and equipped with quality components, this bike is perfect for long distances and varied terrain, thus justifying its slightly higher price.

Each bike has distinct advantages, and your choice should be guided by your specific needs for mobility, comfort, and type of intended use (urban, mountainous, etc.).

5 tips for taking care of your electric bike

  • Protect your e-bike when it rains as this can cause premature wear, corrosion and void your warranty.
  • Do not use a high pressure cleaner to clean your electric bike after a ride in the forest. Use a dry or very slightly damp cloth.
  • Check your tire pressure at least once a week. Do not hesitate to buy an air compressor listed on Tesla Mag. In all cases, choose a bicycle pump with an integrated pressure gauge.
  • To preserve the battery life of your e-bike, fully discharge the battery after 15 normal charges or every three months.
  • Never charge an electric bike battery for more than 10 hours.

