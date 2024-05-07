What are the three best electric bikes?

We live in a quieter city every day and it is probably thanks to the number of electric bikes circulating in our cities. We have put together this guide to help you in your choice.

We have searched for electric bikes for all wallets and which have a correct all-electric range depending on your uses.

This article contains affiliate links to online stores, Tesla Magazine may earn commissions based on your purchases.

Eleglide M1 Plus Electric Mountain Bike

Main Features

Wheel Size : 27.5″/29″ inches

: 27.5″/29″ inches Battery : 12.5 Ah

: 12.5 Ah Screen : LCD with connectivity app

: LCD with connectivity app Speeds :21

:21 Price: €789.99 for 27.5 inches, €819.99 for 29 inches

Benefits

Affordable price compared to similar models.

compared to similar models. Varied size options to better adapt to different types of cyclists.

to better adapt to different types of cyclists. Connected technology via an app for a more interactive experience.

Disadvantages

Battery limitation in terms of longevity and distance per charge compared to high-end models.

in terms of longevity and distance per charge compared to high-end models. Limited quantity of reviews for the 29-inch model.

Jeep Phoenix E-Bike Adult Unisex

Main Features

Wheel Size : 20 inches

: 20 inches Battery : 374WH

: 374WH Price : €1,699.00

: €1,699.00 Special Features: Foldable, Lightweight

Benefits

High manufacturing quality with an aluminum frame and front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.

with an aluminum frame and front and rear hydraulic disc brakes. Portable and foldable excellent for transport and storage in small spaces.

excellent for transport and storage in small spaces. Ideal for all terrainsthanks to its robustness and ability to handle off-road routes.

Disadvantages

High price which could be a barrier for some users.

which could be a barrier for some users. Smaller wheel sizewhich could affect comfort over long distances.

Eleglide T1 Electric Mountain Bike

Main Features

Wheel Size : 27.5 inches

: 27.5 inches Battery : 36V 13Ah

: 36V 13Ah Price : €849.99

: €849.99 Number of speeds:7

Benefits

Impressive battery life up to 100 km in assistance mode, which is ideal for long journeys.

up to 100 km in assistance mode, which is ideal for long journeys. High quality equipment including CST tires suitable for various surfaces and a Shimano derailleur.

including CST tires suitable for various surfaces and a Shimano derailleur. Driving comfortthanks to the hydraulic suspension with locking.

Disadvantages

Slightly higher price than other basic models, although justified by its superior specifications.

than other basic models, although justified by its superior specifications. Potentially higher weight due to the larger battery, which could affect handling.

Conclusion

Each of these electric bikes has its own advantages and disadvantages, making certain models more suitable for certain types of users. The choice will depend on your specific needs in terms of budget, terrain type, travel distance, and preferred features like connectivity and portability.

Comparison table of electric bikes presented

Here is a comparative table of technical characteristics for the three electric bike models discussed, followed by a brief review for each model to help you better understand their positioning in the market.

Features Eleglide M1 Plus 27.5″ Eleglide M1 Plus 29″ Jeep Phoenix E-Bike Eleglide T1 Mountain Bike Price €789.99 €819.99 €1,699.00 €849.99 Wheel Size 27.5 inches 29 inches 20 inches 27.5 inches Battery 12.5 Ah 12.5 Ah 374WH 36V 13Ah Approximate Autonomy – – – 50 km (electric mode) Number of speeds 21 21 7 7 Suspension Type Standard Standard Fork suspension Hydraulic suspension Weight – – Lightweight (foldable) – Special Features Connected app Connected app Foldable, Lightweight Rechargeable, LCD display User Rating 4.3/5 4.3/5 5.0/5 4.3/5

Notice in Table

Eleglide M1 Plus 27.5″ and 29″ : These bikes are great options for those looking for a reliable electric mountain bike at a reasonable price. The main difference lies in the size of the wheels, impacting comfort and handling depending on the terrain.

: These bikes are great options for those looking for a reliable electric mountain bike at a reasonable price. The main difference lies in the size of the wheels, impacting comfort and handling depending on the terrain. Jeep Phoenix E-Bike : With a significantly higher price, this foldable and lightweight model is ideal for urban users who need to transport their bike. It also offers robustness allowing it to venture on all types of terrain.

: With a significantly higher price, this foldable and lightweight model is ideal for urban users who need to transport their bike. It also offers robustness allowing it to venture on all types of terrain. Eleglide T1 Mountain Bike: Offering great autonomy and equipped with quality components, this bike is perfect for long distances and varied terrain, thus justifying its slightly higher price.

Each bike has distinct advantages, and your choice should be guided by your specific needs for mobility, comfort, and type of intended use (urban, mountainous, etc.).

5 tips for taking care of your electric bike