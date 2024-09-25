What’s New with the Tesla App?

We keep track of the latest updates for the Tesla app, both for owners and non-owners. You can now charge your non-Tesla electric vehicle at Superchargers using the Tesla app. This makes our updates relevant to all EV owners.

Version 4.33.5 primarily focuses on resolving issues reported by users in previous versions. Here are some of the improvements:

Performance Optimization : Users can expect a faster and more responsive app.

: Users can expect a faster and more responsive app. Bug Fixes: Reported bugs have been addressed for better stability.

Many users tend to overlook minor updates, assuming they don’t bring significant benefits. However, for complex apps like Tesla’s, every update, even minor ones, is crucial for several reasons:

Reliability : Minor updates address potential issues that could compromise the app’s functionality.

: Minor updates address potential issues that could compromise the app’s functionality. Security : These updates often include security fixes to protect user data.

: These updates often include security fixes to protect user data. User Experience: A bug-free, smooth-performing app enhances the overall user experience.

To benefit from the latest version of the Tesla app, follow these simple steps:

Open the App Store (for iOS users) or Google Play Store (for Android users). Search for the Tesla app. Tap Update to download the latest version.

New Features and Hidden Changes in Tesla App 4.31.5

The Tesla app continues to evolve, offering users an improved experience with innovative features. Version 4.31.5 introduces significant hidden changes, which promise to enhance how users interact with their vehicles. Here are the highlights:

Demo Mode for Non-Tesla Owners : For the first time, Tesla introduces a demo mode accessible to those who don’t own a Tesla. This feature allows potential users to explore the app, giving them a glimpse into the Tesla experience without owning a vehicle.

: For the first time, Tesla introduces a demo mode accessible to those who don’t own a Tesla. This feature allows potential users to explore the app, giving them a glimpse into the Tesla experience without owning a vehicle. Code for Model 3 Performance / Ludicrous : The app now includes specific code for the Model 3 Performance / Ludicrous, hinting at new features or exclusive options for these models. Intriguingly, the code references “wishbone20,” possibly related to new customization or performance upgrades.

: The app now includes specific code for the Model 3 Performance / Ludicrous, hinting at new features or exclusive options for these models. Intriguingly, the code references “wishbone20,” possibly related to new customization or performance upgrades. Smart Summon Updates : The code for Smart Summon —which allows your Tesla to come to you or park itself—has been updated, suggesting enhancements to this futuristic feature.

: The code for —which allows your Tesla to come to you or park itself—has been updated, suggesting enhancements to this futuristic feature. PowerShare Code : An exciting new feature called PowerShare is mentioned in the code, potentially allowing Tesla vehicles to share energy, paving the way for new interactions between electric vehicles.

: An exciting new feature called is mentioned in the code, potentially allowing Tesla vehicles to share energy, paving the way for new interactions between electric vehicles. Base Camp Mode for Cybertruck: Lastly, the Base Camp Mode, designed specifically for the Cybertruck, is introduced. Geared toward adventurers, this mode would turn the Cybertruck into a mobile campsite, offering features tailored to campers’ needs.

Conclusion

These hidden changes in Tesla App 4.31.5 highlight Tesla’s ongoing commitment to innovation and enhancing user experience. By introducing features accessible to a wider audience and improving vehicle capabilities, Tesla reaffirms its position as a leader in automotive technology.

The Tesla app’s homepage has been completely revamped: the vehicle and its energy level no longer appear in the same format (see photo).

Users no longer need to manually select their vehicle; it is automatically recognized.

Adjusting your car’s settings remotely is now easier, improving the overall customer experience!

As soon as you open the app, you can select the settings that matter to YOU.

The Off button allows you to disconnect your home from the Tesla charging network—better safe than sorry!

button allows you to disconnect your home from the Tesla charging network—better safe than sorry! Selecting products from the Tesla catalog has never been easier! You can even manage your orders (available in select countries; check the app for a full list).

Supercharger history is now visible, and you can view your balance or even pay online (available in certain countries; check the app for details).

Quick Notes on the Tesla App:

The update is available for both Android and iPhone. However, you may need to manually check the Play Store or Apple Store to initiate the update. We’re excited to hear your feedback once the mobile app is fully released in France!