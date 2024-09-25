Why Choose the Tesla Wall Connector?

Many Tesla owners wish to equip themselves with the charging station made by the manufacturer. The reasons are numerous: there’s of course a question of design and the manufacturer’s ecosystem. In this article, you’ll find all the information about the Tesla charging station and other stations you might also want to install.

New Feature: Dynamic Charging

Tesla has unveiled a new feature for its Wall Connector in France that promises to revolutionize how electric vehicles (EVs) are charged at home. The new Dynamic Power Management system allows the Wall Connector to automatically adjust the charging power based on the current load of household appliances. This innovation is designed to improve the charging process for Tesla and non-Tesla owners alike, ensuring a more efficient and faster charging experience.

What is the Wall Connector?

The Wall Connector is the charging station created by Tesla to meet the demand of customers who want the convenience of home charging enabled by the rise of electric vehicles. The 3rd generation Wall Connector is a practical home charging solution for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles. Its lightweight design allows for versatile installation, whether indoors or outdoors, and is suitable for various electrical systems. It’s designed for homes, apartments, hotels, and workplaces.

How to Have the Tesla Wall Connector Installed by a Certified Installer?

At home, the Wall Connector allows you to plug in your vehicle overnight, so you can start your day with a fully charged car.

This charging station is compatible with all electric vehicles equipped with a Type 2 charging port.

Note: Don’t forget to contact Tesla Mag to have your charging station installed by a certified IRVE professional. It’s a legal requirement.

Our Opinion on the Tesla Wall Connector

“As an IRVE-certified electrician, I can tell you that the Tesla Wall Connector is an excellent charging station option for Tesla EV owners. Here’s my expert opinion on the Tesla Wall Connector:

First of all, the Tesla Wall Connector is easy to install and use. It is compatible with Tesla models and can provide charging power ranging from 12 to 48 amps, allowing for fast charging of most electric vehicles. It’s also equipped with surge protection and power outage protection, making it safe and reliable to use.

Additionally, the Tesla Wall Connector features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to remotely control charging and receive real-time notifications. This feature is very convenient for owners who want to monitor their vehicle’s charging from a distance.

Finally, the Tesla Wall Connector is designed to be weather-resistant and withstand harsh environmental conditions, with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. This makes it suitable for outdoor use, which is important for owners who want to install a charging station outside their home or workplace.” – Nicolas, Certified Electrician with Charge Direct via Tesla Mag.

Key Features of the Tesla Wall Connector

Priced at €500, the Tesla Wall Connector must be installed by a qualified electrician. It can charge your electric car at a maximum speed of 48 amps (approximately 11.5 kW) for vehicles equipped with Dual Chargers, or up to 32 amps (around 7.7 kW) for other Tesla vehicles.

Compatible with all EVs with a Type 2 charging port

with a Wi-Fi Connectivity for remote firmware updates

for remote firmware updates Provides up to 71 km of range per hour

Supports up to 22 kW with three-phase electrical networks

with three-phase electrical networks Power-sharing for multiple Wall Connectors

for multiple Wall Connectors Easy installation on single-phase or three-phase electrical networks

or Tesla charging port opening from the connector

from the connector Option to set the maximum current during installation

during installation Cable length: 7.3 meters

Why You Won’t See Photos of Tesla Wall Connector Installations?

Tesla Mag informs its readers that we do not publish installation reviews or guides for charging stations. We firmly believe that a safe and efficient installation of the Tesla charging station is essential to ensure an optimal user experience and, most importantly, maximum safety.

It is crucial to note that installing an Electric Vehicle Charging Station (IRVE) must be carried out by a certified professional. These professionals have undergone specific training and possess the necessary expertise to safely install charging stations, in compliance with current regulations.

Handling electrical equipment can present safety risks if not done properly. Therefore, we strongly encourage our readers to call on a certified IRVE installer for any Tesla Wall Connector installation. This will ensure not only compliance with safety standards but also trouble-free usage of your charging station.

Opt for the Tesla Wall Connector: The Ultimate Charging Solution for Your Electric Vehicle

For electric vehicle owners, having a reliable and efficient charging station at home is essential. The Tesla Wall Connector stands out as the optimal charging solution, not just for Tesla vehicles, but also for other models, thanks to its adapter compatibility.

With a charging capacity of up to 48 amps, it provides fast charging and significantly reduces the time required to fully charge compared to many universal chargers. Designed to withstand the harshest weather conditions, the Tesla Wall Connector is perfect for extreme climates, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

Furthermore, its sleek and compact design fits perfectly into your garage or outdoor space, adding a touch of modernity to your setup.

By choosing the Tesla Wall Connector, you’re investing in cutting-edge technology that simplifies and optimizes your daily charging experience, while offering the flexibility to accommodate friends with different electric vehicle models thanks to convenient adapters.