Wilson and Fernando Belasteguín: A Legendary Collaboration for the New Bela v2.5 Racquets Range

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has unveiled its latest innovation in the world of padel, launching the new Bela v2.5 collection of rackets in collaboration with the famous player Fernando Belasteguín. The range comprises three distinct models: the Bela Pro v2.5, the Bela Elite v2.5 and the Bela LT v2.5. Each racket has been carefully designed to meet the needs of players looking for the perfect balance between attack and defence.

A Tribute to the Belasteguín Legacy

With over 16 years at the top of the world padel rankings, Fernando Belasteguín, often referred to as ‘Bela’, has left an indelible mark on the sport. Working with Wilson, he has been able to incorporate his experience and passion into the design of these new rackets. ‘I loved sharing the passion of padel with the fans at the event and introducing them to the new rackets,’ he enthused. The range represents a tribute to his illustrious career, as he enters his final year on the world circuit.

Technical specifications of the Bela v2.5 range

The racquets in the Bela v2.5 collection go hand in hand with versatility. They are designed to offer a wide sweet spot, improving the accuracy and power of shots. The Bela Pro v2.5 is aimed at experienced players, while the Bela Elite v2.5 offers an ideal compromise for those looking for the perfect combination of control and power. Finally, the lighter Bela LT v2.5 is for players looking for manoeuvrability and speed on the court.

A Strategic Partnership with Wilson

Iñaki Cabrera, Global Director of Padel at Wilson, expressed his satisfaction at the continued collaboration: ‘We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with Bela and delighted to introduce the next evolution of this successful partnership, the Bela v2.5 range.’ Cabrera points out that these products have been designed to enhance the experience of players, both amateur and professional, reinforcing Wilson’s commitment to the development of padel.

A New Era for Padel

The launch of the Bela v2.5 range marks a significant new stage in the evolution of padel equipment. Thanks to the insight of one of the greatest padel tacticians of all time, these rackets are set to transform the game for enthusiasts everywhere. For padel enthusiasts, this collaboration offers a privileged glimpse into what can be achieved when technical expertise meets the undeniable talent of a champion like Fernando Belasteguín.

With this addition to their portfolio, Wilson reaffirms its position as a leader in the field of sports equipment, offering not only high-quality products but also a share in the sporting heritage of padel legends.