Israel to Create AI Directorate, Following Meeting with Musk

Israel is about to announce the creation of an artificial intelligence (AI) directorate. The decision is due to be announced after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Elon Musk on Monday.

Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss AI

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, SpaceX, X, and xAI in California on Monday. According to information from Musk, the topic of artificial intelligence should be discussed at the meeting. Calcalistech said they will be broadcasting live after the meeting. During it, Netanyahu is expected to announce the creation of an artificial intelligence office in Israel.

« I will start this visit in California where I intend to meet the current leader of the most dramatic development in the new age and perhaps in general, Elon Musk, » Netanyahu posted on X. « I will discuss artificial intelligence with him and I will also work toward encouraging him to invest in Israel in the coming years. He is, to a large degree, paving the way that will change the face of humanity and also the face of the State of Israel. Israel needs to be a leader in artificial intelligence. Just as we turned it into a leader in cyber, so we will do in this field as well.”

Israeli AI directorate

Netanyahu is expected to announce a plan to create an AI directorate. It will be similar to the one that already exists in the area of cyber security and which is part of the Prime Minister’s Office. The creation of this new structure will consolidate government efforts in the field of AI. The area needs control over compliance with standards. The Prime Minister also hopes for rapid adoption of AI-related technologies across all government ministries.