Véhicule électrique

Neuralink Has No Animal Welfare Breaches, Regulator Concludes

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Neuralink

The head of the US animal welfare agency told lawmakers that he found no violations of animal research rules in Neuralink. The regulator conducted an investigation following a complaint filed in February 2022.

Officials from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) conducted a « focused » investigation of Neuralink. It was carried out in response to a complaint about the way the company conducts animal experiments. The regulator found no wrongdoing, the agency’s secretary Thomas Vilsack wrote to Congressman Earl Blumenauer in a July 14 letter reviewed by Reuters. The inspection included a visit to two Neuralink sites in January 2023. Vilsack added that there will be more inspections.

The agency did not include in its citations an « adverse surgical event » at Neuralink, which took place in August 2019. The company reported this in advance and took corrective action. They were in line with the policy at the time.

The complaint that prompted the last review was filed by the PCRM in February 2022. It was directed against Neuralink and the University of California at Davis, which at the time was collaborating with the company. It claimed that Neuralink conducted lethal experiments on 23 monkeys between 2017 and 2020. The company ended its partnership with UC Davis in 2020.

Since then, the USDA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has been investigating possible animal rights violations at the request of a federal attorney. « Should (the OIG) investigate the Neuralink facility and find that USDA should take additional actions, we will fully cooperate to take those actions, » Vilsack wrote.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

SpaceX

Starlink Receives License to Provide Internet Services in Malaysia

0
SpaceX Starlink has received a license to provide internet service in Malaysia, the country's Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies said. Now the company...
Tesla

Tesla Optimus & Neuralink Pave Way for Cyber Bodies

0
Tesla is actively working on the Optimus bot. The first fully functional prototypes with working actuators will be ready by November. First use will...
Tesla

Tesla TSLA beat analysts’ expectations in Q2 with strongest quarter ever

0
Tesla TSLA reported its financial results for Q2 2023. They were above analysts' expectations in many respects. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.91, beating by $0.09....
Véhicule électrique

La Rolls-Royce Spectre : une démonstration de puissance électrique à Goodwood

0
La Rolls-Royce Spectre : une démonstration de puissance électrique à Goodwood Une présence remarquée au Goodwood Festival of Speed Rolls-Royce Motor Cars célèbre cette année son...
Tesla

Australian 50MW/100MWh BESS Powered by Tesla Megapacks Goes Live

0
A 50MW/100MWh BESS in Australia has gone live. Powered by 40 Tesla Megapack units, it will maintain the stability and reliability of the transmission...
Article précédent
Starlink Receives License to Provide Internet Services in Malaysia
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.