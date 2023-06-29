Polestar announced it has adopted NACS, designed by Tesla. The announcement comes after a number of US automakers announced a similar move. The company’s vehicles will have access to Tesla Superchargers in North America from 2024 and the production of vehicles with a Tesla connector from 2025.

Polestar Adopts Tesla NACS

Polestar has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the new North American Charging Standard (NACS), which will provide access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network to all Polestar drivers in the US and Canada.

The company announced that starting in 2025, new Polestar vehicles sold in North America will be equipped with NACS charging ports. Cars that are already in use will be able to use a special adapter. Access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers will open in 2024.

“This is a great win for our North American customers! We salute the pioneering work Tesla has done to speed up the adoption and increase the popularity of electric vehicles, and it’s great to see the Supercharger network being made available in this way. With 12,000 charging points today, a number that will only keep growing, this move will greatly increase the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO.

The agreement covers current and future Polestar models. To ensure compatibility with the existing public CCS fast-charging infrastructure in North America, future NACS-equipped Polestar vehicles will ship with a CCS adapter.

Polestar joins an alliance of five automakers

Polestar became the fifth car manufacturer to adopt the Tesla NACS. At the end of May, Ford became the first automaker to announce a partnership with Tesla. In early June, General Motors followed suit and took a similar step. Following it, Rivian and Volvo also announced a partnership with Tesla. Polestar became the fifth automaker to support the transition to a better charging standard. Together, the companies form an alliance.