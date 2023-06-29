Véhicule électrique

Polestar Adopts Tesla NACS

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: u/jojje80/Reddit

Polestar announced it has adopted NACS, designed by Tesla. The announcement comes after a number of US automakers announced a similar move. The company’s vehicles will have access to Tesla Superchargers in North America from 2024 and the production of vehicles with a Tesla connector from 2025.

Polestar Adopts Tesla NACS

Polestar has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the new North American Charging Standard (NACS), which will provide access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network to all Polestar drivers in the US and Canada.

The company announced that starting in 2025, new Polestar vehicles sold in North America will be equipped with NACS charging ports. Cars that are already in use will be able to use a special adapter. Access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers will open in 2024.

“This is a great win for our North American customers! We salute the pioneering work Tesla has done to speed up the adoption and increase the popularity of electric vehicles, and it’s great to see the Supercharger network being made available in this way. With 12,000 charging points today, a number that will only keep growing, this move will greatly increase the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO.

The agreement covers current and future Polestar models. To ensure compatibility with the existing public CCS fast-charging infrastructure in North America, future NACS-equipped Polestar vehicles will ship with a CCS adapter.

Polestar joins an alliance of five automakers

Polestar became the fifth car manufacturer to adopt the Tesla NACS. At the end of May, Ford became the first automaker to announce a partnership with Tesla. In early June, General Motors followed suit and took a similar step. Following it, Rivian and Volvo also announced a partnership with Tesla. Polestar became the fifth automaker to support the transition to a better charging standard. Together, the companies form an alliance.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Model Y Wins Compact & Large BEV Autovista Group Residual Value Award 2023

0
Tesla Model Y has won the Autovista Group Residual Value Award in the highly competitive compact and large battery electric vehicle (BEV) SUV category....
Actu mobilité électrique

GM CEO Mary Barra Speaks to Adoption of Tesla NACS

0
General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra talked about the adoption of Tesla NACS. She admitted that she initiated the adoption herself, as manufacturers need...
Tesla

Tesla Abandons Plans to Build Factory in Spain: Report

0
Tesla abandons plans to build a factory in Valencia, Spain. According to a report, the company did so because the government officials it was...
Tesla

Volvo Adopts Tesla NACS

0
Volvo has announced it is accepting Tesla's NACS. In addition, the standards organization known as SAE International is also announcing support for Tesla's charging...
SpaceX

Japan Military May Adopt SpaceX’s Starlink

0
Japan's military is set to adopt SpaceX's Starlink, according to a report. The military is reportedly already testing the satellites and plans to implement...
Article précédent
Tesla Mag s’engage pour le développement de la conscience globale
Article suivant
Tesla Model Y Wins Compact & Large BEV Autovista Group Residual Value Award 2023
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.