Véhicule électrique

SK Signet & Tritium Adopting Tesla NACS

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

More charging equipment manufacturers have adopted Tesla’s NACS. SK Signet and Tritium have joined an already solid coalition to bring the new charger standard to any global market where it will be adopted.

The industry is gradually switching to Tesla’s NACS

Fundamental changes to the charging network for electric vehicles have already begun. Following Ford and GM, a number of charger manufacturers around the world have announced they are adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS). These are not only American companies, but those located in Europe and even Australia.

SK Signet expands its chargers with NACS

SK Signet, which is considered one of the leading suppliers of DC fast chargers in the US, has shared an update. Seung-June Oh, president of SK Signet America, stated, “SK Signet will continue to expand charging options for EVs, including those with NACS standards, to support the build-out of a robust US charging network,” according to a Reuters report. SK Signet’s clients include Electrify America, EVgo, Applegreen Electric, Revel, and TeraWatt Infrastructure.

Tritium announced the adoption of NACS

Australian fast charger manufacturer, Tritium, has also announced support for the Tesla charging connector. The company was among the first to back the idea of adding a NACS plug to its fast chargers earlier this month. Currently, Tritium chargers are offered with a combined charging system (CCS1), CCS2 (Europe and Asia) or CHAdeMO plugs. The company will not only provide its customers with new chargers with NACS but also offer a retrofit kit to upgrade existing chargers.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said:

“Tritium is committed to enabling the rapid transition to electric vehicles by providing our customers and EV drivers with fast and reliable charging options that can charge any model of EV. As the EV industry aligns on global technology standards, Tritium is committed to supporting any connectors which are widely used in our primary markets of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to adding Tesla’s NACS connector to our US chargers, and to our chargers in any other markets which decide to adopt the NACS connector, to provide a seamless and simple charging experience for the growing range of EV models.”

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Rivian

Rivian’s Strategy of Not Accepting NACS Could Be a Big Mistake

0
Tesla's charging connector design has recently received a boost, along with its adoption by other automakers and charging service providers. Rivian has abandoned the...
Véhicule électrique

Tesla dépose un brevet pour la technologie « Steer by Wire »

0
Tesla travaille sur une invention appelée "Steer by Wire" À la fin de l'année 2022, Tesla a déposé une demande de brevet pour la technologie...
Tesla

Tesla Improves Semi’s Windshield Wiper System

0
Tesla is improving its Semi's windshield wiper system, patent application shows. The windshield of the Tesla electric truck has an unusual shape, which requires...
Tesla

Tesla Patents ‘Steer by Wire’ to Reduce Faults & Avoid Failures While Driving

1
Tesla filed a patent for "steer by wire" to reduce faults and avoid failures while driving. The invention relates to a steering system for...
Innovations

Twitter Is Favorable for Ads, Advertiser Spending on Rise

0
Twitter is an ad-friendly platform as advertisers' ad spending is on the rise. The social network is also working to bring entertainment and political...
Article précédent
Rivian’s Strategy of Not Accepting NACS Could Be a Big Mistake
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.