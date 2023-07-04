Véhicule électrique

Starlink Connects People in Remote Areas of Australia

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Image: Telstra
Starlink will provide connectivity to remote areas of Australia commissioned by Telstra. At the moment, details of the plan have not been disclosed, but the service will be launched by the end of 2023.

Communication problems in Australia

Australia occupies a large territory of more than 7.6 million square kilometers. The continent is home to 26 million people. The territory of Australia has its own characteristics, which creates a problem in maintaining adequate connectivity between all residents. Some Australians are still unable to get a quality connection, which is becoming a problem that needs to be addressed urgently. In remote areas of Australia, telephone lines may not be able to be installed. In addition, old, worn-out copper lines can be very difficult to repair.

Australia’s largest telecommunications company, Telstra, has announced it has entered into a partnership with Starlink. The SpaceX service will help provide additional solutions for customers who do not have access to voice connectivity. Starlink will provide low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications to provide voice and fixed broadband services to remote and hard-to-reach locations.

Through the partnership, Telstra will for the first time be able to provide Australians with home phone service and Starlink broadband services as a bundled offer. The company will also provide local technical support and professional installation.

Telstra said that in addition to individual households, the agreement will also provide connectivity options for business customers. A business option with higher bandwidth will be available in areas without fixed and mobile connectivity. The business offer will be available for purchase from Telstra both locally and in select foreign countries. At this point, the details of the plan remain unknown. However, the company has indicated it intends to provide services by the end of 2023.

The addition of Starlink will provide additional quality connectivity options. One advantage of LEO satellites is that they are much closer to Earth than geostationary satellites. Several satellites are part of a « constellation,” which allows them to send and receive signals much faster. This provides high data throughput. It also reduces latency, making them an excellent and more stable option for services that require low latency, such as voice and video calls.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

