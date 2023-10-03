Starlink Deploys Across Entire Fleet of Holland America Line Ships

Véhicule électrique

Holland America Line's ship
Credit: Holland America Line
Starlink is being deployed across Holland America Line’s fleet of ships. More than half of the fleet is already connected to the services, with the remaining ships expected to be connected by mid-December 2023.

Holland America Line announced Monday that it has more than halfway installed SpaceX’s Starlink internet on its 11-ship fleet. The first ship to receive this next-generation technology was the Koningsdam, and high-speed internet service is now also available on board the Oosterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam, and Zuiderdam. Holland America Line is scheduled to install Starlink internet on the remaining five ships in the fleet by mid-December 2023.

The addition of Starlink to Holland America Line’s fleet of ships will provide faster internet access for guests and crew in all weather conditions and in all locations. This also provides ample opportunities for guests who can now work while traveling on the ship.

« Our goal is to continue keeping all guests connected to the internet to share their memorable experiences, and to allow our team members to stay in touch with their loved ones back home, » said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. « It’s important we stay up to date with evolving technology to ensure the best experience for everyone stepping foot on our ships. »

Internet connection all over the world

Starlink is a leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology. It provides high-speed internet access worldwide. Since gaining access to Starlink internet, ships connected to the service have already passed through Alaska, the Mediterranean Sea, and Canada. The company received positive feedback from guests and team members about the service.

Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation and plc. Starlink’s services are already widely used on other ships of the corporation, and deployment continues.

