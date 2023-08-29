Véhicule électrique

Tesla Celebrates 10 Years of Supercharging in Europe with a Day of Free Charging for All EVs

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla celebrates 10 years of Supercharging in Europe. The company started with six Supercharger sites in Norway and now has over 1,000 sites and over 13,000 stalls in Europe. In connection with this event, the company opens free charging for electric vehicles of any manufacturer for the day.

Tesla celebrates 10 years of Supercharging in Europe

Exactly 10 years ago, Tesla launched Supercharging in Europe. The company started with six sites in Norway, which was the beginning of its Supercharger network. Over 10 years later, the company has installed over 1,000 sites that offer access to over 13,000 charging stalls. On August 29, the manufacturer celebrates its anniversary, while giving gifts to owners of electric vehicles.

Tesla gives free charging to all EVs

Tesla Europe announced on X today that all of its Superchargers in Europe, which are open to all EVs, are offering free charging to all cars, regardless of make, throughout the day. It is worth noting that this is available on 70% of Tesla charging stations. This is great news for EV owners and a great way for the company to show its loyalty to all those who choose to drive electric vehicles. Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, which is why the company promotes the spread of electric vehicles.

The Supercharging network is the widest in the world

The Tesla Supercharger Network was first introduced in September 2012. But, it has expanded dramatically, becoming the largest in the world. Tesla’s charging network gives the best user experience, according to numerous consumer surveys. The company currently has around 50,000 stalls in over 5,000 locations worldwide.

In May, Tesla began partnering with other automakers in North America on charging. Starting in 2024, EV owners of companies that have entered into the agreement will have access to the wide Supercharger network in North America. Starting in 2025, they will begin production of their electric vehicles with a Tesla charging port.

H/t @EstherKokkelman/X

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Elon Musk Aims for Perfect Fit And Finish of Tesla Cybertruck, Reveals Leaked Email

0
Elon Musk strives to make Cybertruck perfect. In a leaked email, he asks employees to achieve the highest possible build quality. The company's CEO...
Tesla

Tesla deal with Malaysia paves the way for EV investments in the country

0
The Tesla deal with Malaysia paves the way for investment in the country's electric vehicle supply chain. The company has received an exemption from...
Véhicule électrique

China’s Electric Vehicle Industry Enters Europe: A Comprehensive Analysis and Opinion

0
China's electric vehicle (EV) industry has become a global force, making significant strides into Europe. This article explores a recent report by ABI Research...
Tesla

Tesla Giga Shanghai Phase 1 Battery Line Resumes Work for Model 3 Highland: Report

0
Tesla is gearing up to start shipping the Model 3 Highland in September, according to a report. It is reported that in order to...
Tesla

Tesla Is World’s Largest Energy Storage System Supplier in H1 ’23

0
Tesla became the world's largest supplier of energy storage systems in the first half of 2023. The company overtook BYD to top the list...
Article précédent
Tesla Superchargeurs Gratuits : Une Offre Exceptionnelle, Aujourd’hui Seulement !
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.