Tesla Giga Shanghai Phase 1 Battery Line Resumes Work for Model 3 Highland: Report

Tesla is gearing up to start shipping the Model 3 Highland in September, according to a report. It is reported that in order to ensure production capacity, it is also planned to resume production at the Giga Shanghai Phase 1 battery line, which was previously stopped.

Tesla Model 3 Highland deliveries will start in September

Although Tesla continues to remain silent on its updated Model 3, codenamed Highland, rumors continue to circulate. According to a new report from Chinese media outlet 36kr (via CnEVPost), mass production and deliveries of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 will begin at the end of September. The publication refers to several sources familiar with the matter. This is in line with earlier leaks that also cited September as a possible start time for Model 3 deliveries.

Deliveries of Model 3 to Europe postponed to October-November

In addition to the existing rumors, there are other indicators that hint that the mass production of the updated Model 3 can only begin in September. The order configurator for Europe shows that deliveries of this car model have been pushed back to October-November. With production only starting in September, Tesla would not be able to deliver cars faster than October-November. The report notes that the new Model 3 has been completely updated both outside and inside.

In-factory battery production in the Phase 1 shop resumes

Another interesting detail in 36kr’s report is that in order to ensure production capacity, the operation of the Phase 1 battery production line at Giga Shanahai will be resumed. It is reported that this should happen in September. Previously, it was stopped due to cost reduction and the transition to a more efficient production line, Phase 2.2.

« Some production line personnel are currently returning to their positions, but some won’t be back, and it’s unclear how much it will eventually be restored, » a source said.

The 36kr report says that this move was corrected at short notice. Tesla has estimated the expected sales of the new Model 3 and new orders as a result of price cuts. It seems that, after that, it decided to increase its capacity of battery production. Giga Shanghai has had three battery production workshops: Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 2.2. Phase 1 was stopped earlier due to lower efficiency. It was to be completely replaced by the highly efficient Phase 2.2. According to today’s 36kr report, the Phase 1 battery shop can produce 3,000-4,000 battery packs per week, while Phases 2 and 2.2 can produce about 10,000 each. At full capacity, these three battery factories can deliver around 100,000 battery packs per month.