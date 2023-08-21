Tesla Is World’s Largest Energy Storage System Supplier in H1 ’23

Véhicule électrique

Tesla became the world’s largest supplier of energy storage systems in the first half of 2023. The company overtook BYD to top the list dominated by Chinese suppliers.

The global supply of energy storage systems is growing

According to SMM statistics, the global supply of energy storage systems in the first half of 2023 reached 72.4 GWh. Of these, Chinese suppliers accounted for 47 GWh. This is equal to 65%, which underlines the country’s leadership in the field. The rest of the suppliers combined supplied 25.4 GWh, or 35%.

Tesla is the largest supplier in the world

As shown, the global supply of energy storage systems continued to be dominated by Chinese companies. Nevertheless, American Tesla still has the lead. The company’s supply in the first six months of the year exceeded 7 GWh, placing it first in the world.

The SMM report does not provide specific figures for all providers but only provides a chart with bars. According to it, we can see that the top 10 companies include Tesla, BYD, Sungrow, HyperStrong, Nextera, Huawei, Fluence, Powin, KEHUA TECH, and Narada. SMM specified that each of the top three suppliers supplied about 7 GWh in the first half of the year. However, Tesla exceeded 7 GWh and delivered more, earning it the top spot. The deliveries of the remaining seven companies from the top 10 ranged from 2.5 to 4 GWh over the period under review.

Tesla advances with Megapack

With the wider adoption of renewable energy production, large energy storage systems have become very popular. Tesla is experiencing a huge increase in demand for its Megapack, which offers industry-leading energy storage. The manufacturer has always had a long list of orders, and it seems that despite the expansion of production capacity, it is still huge. Tesla has a Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop, USA. At full capacity, it should produce 10,000 units per year, equivalent to about 40 GWh. In addition, the company announced the construction of another Megafactory in China. It will also initially produce 10,000 Megapack batteries per year.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

