Véhicule électrique

Tesla May Be Preparing to Set Up Vendor Base in India

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla reportedly has found common ground with the Indian government. According to a report, the manufacturer is considering assembling vehicles in the country and establishing a local vendor base.

Tesla and India find common ground for further development

Recently, high-ranking Tesla executives visited India, where they met with local top officials. Various sources reported that the parties are negotiating in order to find common ground that will ensure Tesla’s entry into the country’s market. Now Financial Express (via Benzinga) has reported that the company has reached an agreement with the government. Tesla is reportedly considering assembling its electric vehicles in India, and intends to build a local supplier base on government-suggested terms.

Tesla will create a supply chain in India

American manufacturer usually creates a supplier base in the countries where it settles. This provides significant savings in production and brings great benefits to the country. Tesla values the integration of manufacturing and supply chains.

The report notes that the move to start manufacturing in India will also involve moving Tesla’s existing suppliers to the country. Due to tensions between India and China, the Indian government does not approve fully Chinese investment. The government has asked Tesla for a roadmap with a timeline for setting up a local supply chain. It reportedly expects to receive a response within three to six months.

India promises incentives for imports of components

In return for Tesla’s move, government officials told the arriving team they were willing to offer incentives to import essential components until the American manufacturer established its supply chain directly in India. In addition, the government plans to offer Tesla protection from duties on components needed to assemble cars domestically.

If Tesla agrees to set up an assembly plant and a local supply chain, the government could introduce a revised incentive scheme for electric vehicles and batteries with advanced chemistries to attract new investment.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Megapacks to Power Energy Storage Project in Belgium

0
Tesla Megapack units have been selected to power the 50MW/200MWh Eneco energy storage project in Belgium. The power plant will be used to balance...
Véhicule électrique

Quels coûts devez-vous prévoir pour votre voiture électrique ?

0
Au-delà du simple prix d'achat, posséder un véhicule électrique implique une approche plus large appelée le TOC (Total Cost of Ownership), qui prend en...
Tesla

Tesla Open to Licensing Autopilot to 3rd Parties in Future

0
Tesla strives to be as useful as possible and therefore is open to cooperation with other manufacturers. The company is open to licensing Autopilot/FSD...
Véhicule électrique

Quelle voiture électrique choisir ?

0
En 2023, le marché des voitures électriques continue de croître et de diversifier son offre. Les constructeurs automobiles proposent une large gamme de véhicules...
Véhicule électrique

Financement Tesla: Nos astuces 2023

0
Tesla propose un crédit auto à ses clients ainsi qu’une option de location avec option d’achat (LOA) pour le financement de ses voitures électriques. L’emprunteur...
Article précédent
Tesla Megapacks to Power Energy Storage Project in Belgium
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.