Tesla

Tesla Model 3 Highland Leaked Photo Is Real, a Source Confirms

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: u/ffiarpg/Reddit

Recently leaked photo of the Tesla Model 3 Highland is likely real, a source said. The same source also previously reported changes, some of which were seen in a recently leaked photo.

Tesla Model 3 will undergo design changes

Tesla Model 3 is the car with which the company conquered the mass market. This electric vehicle paved the way for Tesla to the success it now enjoys. Model 3 has not received any major design updates since it was released in 2017. However, in 2023, this should change. For several months now, the Highland project has been familiar to those interested in Tesla. As part of it, the company is fundamentally redesigning Model 3. According to an earlier leak, the changes affect everything from the exterior of the car to its manufacturing process.

Previously leaked photo show an updated Model 3 alpha version

Earlier this week, u/ffiarpg posted a photo of a supposedly updated Model 3 on Reddit. The image looked a little unnatural, which made many people doubt its authenticity. However, a large number of people agreed that whether it was authentic or not, the design looked cool.

On Saturday, Teslascope/Twitter shared more information about the leaked photo and updates regarding the car’s design. According to his source, the image of the Model 3 shared on Reddit is authentic. The photographed vehicle is a prototype build—an alpha version. This means that a car with this design is indeed currently being tested by Tesla, however it also means that changes can be made to it before production begins. In addition, a screenshot of a Teslascope conversation with the source from March 1 confirms the person was indeed familiar with some of the design nuances before the photo was leaked.

Tesla may stop using its in-house seats

The source also said Tesla intends to stop using the seats of its own production. However, keep in mind that the details of this remain unknown. It can concern switching to the use of seats designed and manufactured by another manufacturer, or that another manufacturer will produce seats using Tesla technology. In any case, these details will be clarified in the future.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

Abonnez-vous à notre Newsletter

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Notre analyse du Tesla Master Plan Part 3 dévoilé par Tesla

0
Il y a quelques jours, Elon Musk a dévoilé quelque chose de potentiellement très intéressant : il a repris ses réflexions concernant le plan directeur de Tesla, partie 3.
Innovations

Tesla nomme un responsable de l’assurance en Allemagne

0
Tesla a nommé son responsable des assurances en Allemagne, ce qui pourrait laisser présager une expansion du programme dans le pays. Les activités d'assurance...
Tesla

Tesla Model 3: Il pose soit même des portes lambo

0
Le confinement m'a permis de faire la rencontre de Teslachew, un propriétaire de Tesla Model 3 passionné par l'exploration de toutes les technologies et...
Article précédent
Elon Musk Reportedly Wants to Launch AI Startup that Doesn’t Ignore Safety Issues

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Logo Tesla Mag
Tesla
Elon Musk
Actualité Energie
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.