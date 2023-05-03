Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Becomes Italy’s Best-Selling EV in 2023

Tesla Model Y continues to win the hearts of consumers in Europe. In the first four months of 2023, the SUV conquered several key markets and also became the best-selling EV in Italy.

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling EV in Italy in April

Tesla Model Y’s success in Europe continues. The car continues its victorious march, collecting victory after victory. Recently, electric vehicle sales data for April began to come in. Now it becomes even more obvious that Model Y is rapidly increasing sales. Previously, Italy was not included on the list of countries where Tesla car sales steadily dominated. However, the more the production at Giga Berlin increases, the more often Model Y becomes the best-selling EV in Italy.

According to April data, Tesla Model Y became the best-selling electric vehicle, registering 480 units. In second place is Fiat 500E with 372 sales. In third place is Smart ForTwo with 365 units. In fourth place is MG MG4 with 228 sales. Closing out the top 5 is Tesla Model 3 with 224 units sold.

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling EV in Italy for the first four months of 2023

Model Y started the year in fifth place in January. However, in the next two months, sales of the car were devastating for competitors. Consolidating the result in April, Model Y with 3,440 sales became the absolute and unattainable sales leader in the EV market in Italy for the first four months of 2023. Fiat 500E came in second with 1,902 sales, a solid 1,538 units behind the leader. In third place is Smart ForTwo with 1,697 sales. The Tesla Model 3 finished in fourth place with 1,569 units. Renault Megane closes out the top five with 877 sales.

Tesla named 2023 the year to « kill ICE » in Europe

According to information from inside circles, Tesla intends to gain an even greater advantage in Europe. The manufacturer has never considered other EVs as real competitors. The only enemy in the automotive sector for Tesla were cars with internal combustion engines.

As such, the company sought to create coveted EVs, the sale of which were to fund further research and development to produce affordable EVs. Some Tesla car models have already reached price parity with ICE cars, which means the march forward is unstoppable. In Q1 2023 (in the first three months), Model Y became the best-selling car in Europe, regardless of powertrain, and is likely to only further strengthen its position in the coming months.

