Tesla Model Y Is Denmark’s Best-Selling Car in 1H 2023

Image: Tesla
Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car regardless of powertrain type in Denmark in the first half of 2023. The car won a crushing victory, registering more cars than the four closest competitors combined. Tesla Model 3 took fourth place.

Tesla Model Y draws the love of the Danes

Tesla Model Y continues to collect victories in the European market. In the first quarter of 2023, the car became the best-selling car in Denmark, well ahead of its competitors. In the following months, the SUV continued to lead, which inevitably led to yet another victory. According to data provided by Tesla Club Denmark on Twitter, the vehicle became the best-selling car in the country in the first six months of 2023. Its victory was crushing for competitors.

Model Y became the best-selling car in Denmark

Data showed that in the first half of the year, Tesla sold 8,655 Model Ys in Denmark. That is more than four of its closest competitors combined, which is saying a lot. In second place is the Peugeot 208 with 2,661 sales. The gap between the cars is huge. The difference of 5,994 units emphasizes that Model Y is an untouchable leader. Judging by the sales data of other cars, the probability that Model Y will lose first place to a competitor in 2023 is close to zero.

In third place is Ford Kuga with 2,344 units. The car was only slightly behind the Peugeot 208. In fourth place is another car from Tesla, Model 3. The company sold 1,665 units of the electric sedan in the first half of 2023. Closing out the top five was Hyundai i10 with 1,648 units sold.

Model Y will be the best-selling car in 2023

Elon Musk predicted that Model Y would one day be the best-selling car in the world. Last year, he confidently stated that the SUV would achieve this victory in 2023. For the first four months of this year, Model Y was indeed the best-selling car in the world. The final data for May is yet to be received.

While the manufacturer’s US factories provide the local market with Model Ys, Giga Shanghai supplies SUVs to nearby countries and Canada. In the European market, which is Tesla’s third major market, Giga Berlin is responsible for deliveries. At the moment, the factory can produce over 5,000 Model Ys per week, which means over 20,000 units per month.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

