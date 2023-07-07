Tesla Model Y Leads US EV Market in 1H ’23

Tesla Model Y leads US sales in the first half of 2023. The closest competitor to the electric SUV is Tesla Model 3. The rest of the market is very far behind, which only emphasizes Tesla’s superiority.

Tesla strengthens leadership in the US

While legacy automakers continue to promise to ramp up EV efforts, Tesla is strengthening its lead. While some companies have indeed increased sales of their electric vehicles marginally, they are still very far from making a significant contribution.

In such a situation, Tesla not only remains the leader in sales of electric vehicles but continues to widen the gap from competitors. In the first half of the year, the brand increased its sales in the US by 30% compared to the same period last year. With 336,892 sales during this period, Tesla’s share of the US EV market was 60%, according to data from Motor Intelligence.

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling EV in the US

Tesla’s sales in the US mainly consisted of Model Y. With a staggering lead over any other competitor, the SUV became the best-selling EV. Sales of Model Y in the first half of the year were 200,520 units, and in fact, were the foundation for the entire EV market. Not surprisingly, another model from Tesla, Model 3, seemed to be in second place. In the first six months of the year, 112,791 units were sold. As predicted by Elon Musk, Model Y became the company’s best-selling car.

Chevrolet was able to sell 33,659 Bolts in the first half of the year, giving it third place. With 16,452 units, Rivian R1T finished in fourth place. Closing out the top 5 was Volkswagen ID.4 with 16,448 sales. Tesla Model X (13,475) and Model S (10,106) took eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Model Y claims to be the best-selling car in the US

In the first four months of 2023, Tesla Model Y was the best-selling passenger car. In addition, the electric SUV became the second best-selling vehicle in the overall market, behind only Ford F-150. Model Y has surpassed longtime favorites of the public: Toyota Camry, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and others. These cars have dominated the sales charts in the past but have now lost a huge market share.

As Tesla’s production capacity grows, the gap will only widen. The Texas manufacturer has once again proved it can effectively fight for consumers, regardless of the economic situation. Full sales data for the automotive market for all six months of 2023 is not yet available. It is expected that these numbers will become known in the coming month.