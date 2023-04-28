Véhicule électrique

Tesla Powerwalls Help Fight ‘fuel poverty’ in Social Rental Homes in the UK

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

The new homes at the Holehills Regeneration in Airdrie (Photograph credit: Brian Mitchell)
Sommaire

Solar panels and Tesla Powerwall units have been installed in a new affordable housing development in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, UK. Specially equipped houses will help solve the problem of ‘fuel poverty’ by supporting low-income families.

Residential buildings are being built to a zero-carbon standard

The social housing project, Dykehead Road, northeast of Airdrie town center, in Scotland, UK, comprises 150 homes. They will replace a number of high-rise apartment buildings as part of the council’s target to build 5,000 new homes across the local authority region by 2035.

Of the 150 homes, « 19 are being delivered to a piloted net zero carbon standard of build that has been developed by main contractor CCG (Scotland) with the support of Arc-Tech (Scotland), which specializes in the delivery of Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) services and the design and installation of renewable energy systems, » according to Scottish Housing News.

The houses are equipped with solar panels and Tesla Powerwalls

Each of the 19 houses has installed solar panels on the roof, which generate energy throughout the day. Usually, residents can use this energy during the day, however the houses under the project are equipped with a useful addition. Each house has an installed home energy storage battery—Tesla Powerwall. Thus, the energy generated by the solar panels during the day is stored in the battery and can be used in the evening. In addition, the battery will provide energy even in the event of a power outage or stabilize the grid in the event of a surge, protecting electrical appliances in the house from damage.

Solar panels and Tesla Powerwalls could drastically cut energy bills

With CCG’s standard of build specification, the battery is expected to cut annual energy bills by as much as 50% compared to current (basic) Scottish accredited build standards.

John Gallacher, Arc-Tech (Scotland) managing director, said: “Arc-Tech is one of the few companies that are certified to install these hugely innovative solar battery storage units, alongside EV connector points, on behalf of Tesla in Scotland. With both residential and commercial application, the long-term value can be realised across the construction sector on a broad scale for clients such as North Lanarkshire Council and the end-user such as the new residents of Dykehead Road.

“It is an exciting time for renewable tech; the system in place here is incredibly intuitive and, when Arc-Tech (Scotland) install first Tesla batteries at new affordable housing development in Airdrie combined with excellent fabric performance characteristics, it will go a long way to supporting residents during this prevailing cost-of-living crisis.

“We commend the council for taking the necessary steps forward to address both the carbon agenda and fuel poverty agendas and we look forward to helping deliver the remainder of the Holehills Masterplan over the coming months.”

The Scottish Government is supporting the construction with a £9.7 million grant

Dykehead Road is supported by a grant funding contribution of £9.7m from the Scottish Government and is due for completion later this year. North Lanarkshire Council housing convener, Councillor Heather Brannan-McVey, added: “I’m delighted to see our first net zero homes available for tenants here in North Lanarkshire. These homes reaffirm our commitment to embracing and investing in new technology that improves energy efficiency and comforts for our tenants, reduces emissions and consumption while minimizing fuel poverty.”

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

Abonnez-vous à notre Newsletter

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Considerations for Remanufacturing Second-Life EV Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx

0
The Li-ion EV battery circular economy comprises multiple important steps, requiring decisions from key stakeholders at any one part. Second-life EV batteries can be...
Tesla

One Tesla Vehicle Avoids 55 Tons of CO2e over Lifetime

0
Air pollution from burning fossil fuels causes great harm not only to our planet but also to people who breathe polluted air. Tesla vehicles...
Tesla

Tesla Uses Less Water per Vehicle than Industry Average

0
Tesla's new gigafactories in Germany and Texas use less water to produce each car than the industry average, according to a report. In addition,...
SpaceX

SpaceX Receives Permission to Lease SLC-6 for Falcon Rocket Launches

0
SpaceX has received permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon rocket launches. This is an important addition as the company has...
Véhicule électrique

Nos conseils pour recharger votre Tesla Model 3

5
Véhicule électrique emblématique, la Tesla Model 3 est une berline 100% électrique, qui doit son succès aussi à son extraordinaire versatilité, notamment en matière d'accès aux bornes de recharge. A domicile, sur les réseaux publics ou privés, ou encore les Superchargers, les solutions ne manquent pas, comme on le voit ici.
Article précédent
Les avantages de l’énergie solaire pour votre maison à Dunkerque
Logo Tesla Mag
Tesla
Elon Musk
Actualité Energie
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.