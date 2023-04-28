Tesla Powerwalls Help Fight ‘fuel poverty’ in Social Rental Homes in the UK

Solar panels and Tesla Powerwall units have been installed in a new affordable housing development in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, UK. Specially equipped houses will help solve the problem of ‘fuel poverty’ by supporting low-income families.

Residential buildings are being built to a zero-carbon standard

The social housing project, Dykehead Road, northeast of Airdrie town center, in Scotland, UK, comprises 150 homes. They will replace a number of high-rise apartment buildings as part of the council’s target to build 5,000 new homes across the local authority region by 2035.

Of the 150 homes, « 19 are being delivered to a piloted net zero carbon standard of build that has been developed by main contractor CCG (Scotland) with the support of Arc-Tech (Scotland), which specializes in the delivery of Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) services and the design and installation of renewable energy systems, » according to Scottish Housing News.

The houses are equipped with solar panels and Tesla Powerwalls

Each of the 19 houses has installed solar panels on the roof, which generate energy throughout the day. Usually, residents can use this energy during the day, however the houses under the project are equipped with a useful addition. Each house has an installed home energy storage battery—Tesla Powerwall. Thus, the energy generated by the solar panels during the day is stored in the battery and can be used in the evening. In addition, the battery will provide energy even in the event of a power outage or stabilize the grid in the event of a surge, protecting electrical appliances in the house from damage.

Solar panels and Tesla Powerwalls could drastically cut energy bills

With CCG’s standard of build specification, the battery is expected to cut annual energy bills by as much as 50% compared to current (basic) Scottish accredited build standards.

John Gallacher, Arc-Tech (Scotland) managing director, said: “Arc-Tech is one of the few companies that are certified to install these hugely innovative solar battery storage units, alongside EV connector points, on behalf of Tesla in Scotland. With both residential and commercial application, the long-term value can be realised across the construction sector on a broad scale for clients such as North Lanarkshire Council and the end-user such as the new residents of Dykehead Road.

"It is an exciting time for renewable tech; the system in place here is incredibly intuitive and, when combined with excellent fabric performance characteristics, it will go a long way to supporting residents during this prevailing cost-of-living crisis.

“We commend the council for taking the necessary steps forward to address both the carbon agenda and fuel poverty agendas and we look forward to helping deliver the remainder of the Holehills Masterplan over the coming months.”

The Scottish Government is supporting the construction with a £9.7 million grant

Dykehead Road is supported by a grant funding contribution of £9.7m from the Scottish Government and is due for completion later this year. North Lanarkshire Council housing convener, Councillor Heather Brannan-McVey, added: “I’m delighted to see our first net zero homes available for tenants here in North Lanarkshire. These homes reaffirm our commitment to embracing and investing in new technology that improves energy efficiency and comforts for our tenants, reduces emissions and consumption while minimizing fuel poverty.”