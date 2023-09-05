Véhicule électrique

Updated Tesla Model 3 Vehicles Arrive in Europe

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Tesla Model 3
Image: Markus Fuchshuber
Sommaire

Tesla officially unveiled the upgraded Model 3 last week, making it available for order only in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the first truckload of vehicles has already been spotted in Europe, probably for showrooms.

Tesla officially unveils the upgraded Model 3

On September 1, Tesla officially unveiled the updated Model 3, which has been widely discussed in recent months and is known as Project Highland. As of now, the car is only available in mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand, the company said. It is known that in the USA, the release of the upgraded sedan was not even teased. However, for European orders placed for Model 3 prior to the official presentation, Tesla promised to deliver them in October-November. This was a hint that the company stopped shipping the old version of the car and would switch to delivering the upgraded version. In addition, the new Model 3 is being shown at the IAA Munich Auto Show in Germany and at the Beijing Show in China, which could also serve as a hint that the new Model 3 will soon enter the European market.

A truck with upgraded cars was spotted in Germany

Following some hints about the imminent release of the updated Model 3 to the European market, even more information has appeared. @EstherKokkelman reported on X that a truck loaded with a Model 3 Highland was spotted in Europe on Tuesday. According to the pictures shared by Markus Fuchshuber, the sighting was made in Germany. The photo shows that the truck is loaded with seven cars. They appear to have been in Pearl White Multi-Coat, Solid Black, and Flame Red colors. Whether Model 3 was there also in Deep Blue Metallic and the new Stardust Gray is impossible to say with certainty due to the fact that it cannot be determined from the photos provided.

Tesla has thoroughly updated the Model 3

The manufacturer made significant changes to the upgraded Model 3. Some of them touched the exterior and interior, so they could be noticed. Others were made « under the hood,” so those not announced by the manufacturer themselves are yet to be known.

Tesla Model 3 received an updated design of the front and rear lights. The car is presented in two new paint colors: Flame Red and Stardust Grey. In addition, the new Model 3 received an all-new wheel configuration, including new 18-inch Photon wheels and optional 19-inch Nova wheels.

Model 3 is equipped with an audio system of its own design. It includes 17 speakers, two subwoofers and two amplifiers. The new Model 3 has a three-dimensional design cockpit with multi-color lighting and a redesigned steering wheel without levers. The car is equipped with front and rear double-layer acoustic glass, and front and rear side windows with soundproof glass. Together, they significantly increase the overall quietness inside the vehicle. The ventilated front seats also add to overall comfort and driving enjoyment. Tesla has added a rear touchscreen for rear passengers so they can control the climate and enjoy entertainment. The central touchscreen now has smaller bezels, is brighter, sharper, and more responsive.

In addition, the safety of the Model 3 has been updated. The car is now equipped with a CN95 filter even as standard. The suspension and stabilization system has been adjusted, which allows the car to maintain its sporty qualities while providing better shock absorption. Model 3 now features new door hinges, locks, and latches that create a stronger side structure that meets higher standards, and effectively improves side-impact safety. In addition, remote airbags have been added to reduce occupant injury in the event of an accident.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Hits Record Levels of Deliveries in Europe; Germany Leads

0
Tesla has reached a record level of deliveries in Europe. As of August, the company has delivered more vehicles than in all of 2022....
Tesla

Tesla Giga Shanghai Delivers 84,159 Vehicles in August

0
Tesla Giga Shanghai delivered 84,159 vehicles in August. This reflects an increase of 31% compared to July. Cumulative sales from January to August increased...
Tesla

Tesla Files Giga Mexico Environmental Impact Statement

0
Tesla has submitted an environmental impact statement for Giga Mexico, which is an important step for further development. Nuevo León Governor Samuel Garcia confirms...
Starlink

SpaceX Signs Agreement with KDDI for Satellite-to-Phone Service in Japan via Starlink

0
KDDI Corporation has signed an agreement with SpaceX for a satellite-to-phone service in Japan via Starlink. Through the collaboration, the satellite will expand KDDI's...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg May Attend Schumer’s Forum on Future of AI

0
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may attend Chuck Schumer's forum on the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be held in September. This will...
Article précédent
Tesla Giga Shanghai Delivers 84,159 Vehicles in August
Article suivant
La Révolution des Panneaux Pluvio-Voltaïques : L’Énergie Renouvelable du Futur ?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.