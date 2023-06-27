Volvo Adopts Tesla NACS

Volvo has announced it is accepting Tesla’s NACS. In addition, the standards organization known as SAE International is also announcing support for Tesla’s charging connector.

Volvo adopts Tesla’s NACS

Volvo has become the latest automaker to announce support for Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Under the agreement, Volvo EVs in North America will have access to more than 12,000 Superchargers. In addition, starting in 2025, the automaker’s vehicles will be produced with a new charging port.

Welcome Volvo owners to Superchargers across North America⚡️



Details about the North American Charging Standard (NACS) → https://t.co/HTk7Si9qa0 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) June 27, 2023

In May, Ford announced it was accepting Tesla’s NACS. It was the first automaker to take this step. This was the beginning of a huge wave of adoption of the new charging standard for electric vehicles in North America. A few weeks after that, in June, General Motors also made a similar announcement. Not long after that, Rivian also changed its inexorable policy and accepted the NACS.

SAE International announces support for Tesla’s NACS

Following the automakers, a lot of charging equipment manufacturers have also announced their support for Tesla’s NACS. Now, the standards organization, known as SAE International, has taken a similar step. « This will ensure that any supplier or manufacturer will be able to use, manufacture, or deploy the NACS connector on electric vehicles (EVs) and at charging stations across North America, » the organization said.

“Standardizing the NACS connector will provide certainty, expanded choice, reliability and convenience to manufacturers and suppliers and, most of all, increase access to charging for consumers,” said Frank Menchaca, President, Sustainable Mobility Solutions, an innovation arm of SAE’s parent company, Fullsight, which focuses on initiatives that lead to net zero transportation throughout mobility sectors.

“Taken together,” said David L. Schutt, CEO, SAE International, “these efforts will contribute substantially to SAE’s commitment to secure, clean and connected transportation, accessible to everyone. We’re delighted to do our part in aligning the excellent efforts of industry with those of government entities like the Joint Office to advance sustainable mobility on a national level.”