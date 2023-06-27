Véhicule électrique

Volvo Adopts Tesla NACS

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: sarahstaar/Tesla Motors Club
Sommaire

Volvo has announced it is accepting Tesla’s NACS. In addition, the standards organization known as SAE International is also announcing support for Tesla’s charging connector.

Volvo adopts Tesla’s NACS

Volvo has become the latest automaker to announce support for Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Under the agreement, Volvo EVs in North America will have access to more than 12,000 Superchargers. In addition, starting in 2025, the automaker’s vehicles will be produced with a new charging port.

Volvo follows in the footsteps of Ford, GM and Rivian

In May, Ford announced it was accepting Tesla’s NACS. It was the first automaker to take this step. This was the beginning of a huge wave of adoption of the new charging standard for electric vehicles in North America. A few weeks after that, in June, General Motors also made a similar announcement. Not long after that, Rivian also changed its inexorable policy and accepted the NACS.

SAE International announces support for Tesla’s NACS

Following the automakers, a lot of charging equipment manufacturers have also announced their support for Tesla’s NACS. Now, the standards organization, known as SAE International, has taken a similar step. « This will ensure that any supplier or manufacturer will be able to use, manufacture, or deploy the NACS connector on electric vehicles (EVs) and at charging stations across North America, » the organization said.

“Standardizing the NACS connector will provide certainty, expanded choice, reliability and convenience to manufacturers and suppliers and, most of all, increase access to charging for consumers,” said Frank Menchaca, President, Sustainable Mobility Solutions, an innovation arm of SAE’s parent company, Fullsight, which focuses on initiatives that lead to net zero transportation throughout mobility sectors.

“Taken together,” said David L. Schutt, CEO, SAE International, “these efforts will contribute substantially to SAE’s commitment to secure, clean and connected transportation, accessible to everyone. We’re delighted to do our part in aligning the excellent efforts of industry with those of government entities like the Joint Office to advance sustainable mobility on a national level.”

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

SpaceX

Japan Military May Adopt SpaceX’s Starlink

0
Japan's military is set to adopt SpaceX's Starlink, according to a report. The military is reportedly already testing the satellites and plans to implement...
Tesla

Tesla Assembly Time May Be Reduced by 25% with New Models

0
Tesla assembly time will be reduced by 25% with new models, according to engineering services company Caresoft Global Technologies. It also believes that in...
Tesla

Dojo Will Secure Tesla’s Lead in Rolling Out Autonomous Taxi Platform, Says ARK Invest

0
Dojo will secure Tesla's lead in rolling out a nationwide autonomous taxi platform, according to ARK Invest. Tesla's predicted increase in AI training capacity...
SpaceX

Starship Has 60% Chance to Reach Orbit Next Launch, Elon Musk Believes

0
Starship has a 60% chance of reaching orbit on its next launch, Elon Musk believes. Since the last flight, SpaceX has made over 1,000...
Tesla

Tesla Cybertruck Production Line in Texas Already Running

0
Parts of the Tesla Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas are already in operation, video footage shows. It looks like testing of its individual...
Article précédent
Dojo : Clé de la Domination de Tesla en Taxi Autonome, selon ARK Invest
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.