Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg May Attend Schumer’s Forum on Future of AI

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may attend Chuck Schumer’s forum on the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be held in September. This will be a private meeting that is part of his strategy to give Congress more influence on the future of AI.

Forum on the Future of AI

Sen. Chuck Schumer plans to bring together several technology executives, according to BNN Bloomberg. Together with them, he seeks to discuss the implications of AI. The closed meeting will take place on September 13. It is scheduled to be attended by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella, Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and others according to Schumer’s office.

According to the report, Meta Platforms Inc., of which Zuckerberg is the CEO, declined to comment. Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and owner of X, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First AI Analysis Forum

The scheduled meeting is intended to be the first of Schumer’s AI analysis forums. It is part of his strategy to give Congress more influence in the future of AI. This is an important component as AI plays a growing role in the professional and personal lives of Americans.

Industry leaders call for action to control AI

The rapid development of AI raises concerns. Therefore, Schumer presented a policy framework designed to help lawmakers work to regulate artificial intelligence. He stated that Congress should promote American innovation while protecting consumers from the dangers of this technology. Industry leaders are also calling for new security measures to curb the threat posed by AI.

Elon Musk Unveils His AI Company, xAI

In mid-July, Musk officially introduced his AI company, xAI. The new company did not give much information about itself. However, its goal was described: « The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe. » Musk tweeted that xAI was created to « understand reality. »

xAI wrote that its team is led by Elon Musk. The company said it has previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto. Collectively they « contributed some of the most widely used methods in the field, in particular the Adam optimizer, Batch Normalization, Layer Normalization, and the discovery of adversarial examples. » The company’s team further introduced innovative techniques and analyzes such as Transformer-XL, Autoformalization, the Memorizing Transformer, Batch Size Scaling, and μTransfer. They have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

