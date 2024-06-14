0% profit rate on Tesla Model Y is available

Exclusive offer for a limited time! Imagine being able to drive a Tesla Model Y new while benefiting from a 0% profit rate for the first five years. Thanks to the electric vehicle financing solution DIB Evolve of Bank of Dubai Islamic, it is now possible. Order your vehicle today and take advantage of this exceptional offer, valid until June 30, 2024.

To take advantage of this limited offer, simply follow a few simple steps:

Send an SMS with the code ‘TYJ‘ at 4224. Visit the indicated website to view the terms and conditions (https://t.co/cGVbg002xW). Complete the order process online or through your banking advisor.

Why choose the Tesla Model Y?

There Tesla Model Y is more than just a vehicle; it is a technological and ecological revolution. Here are some reasons why you should consider going electric with the Model Y:

Energy saving : The Tesla Model Y boasts impressive range and superior fuel efficiency.

: The Tesla Model Y boasts impressive range and superior fuel efficiency. Advanced technology : Take advantage of the latest innovations in autonomous driving, connectivity and safety.

: Take advantage of the latest innovations in autonomous driving, connectivity and safety. Reduced environmental impact : By opting for an electric car, you directly contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

In addition to these advantages, DIB Evolve’s financing offer makes the transition to an electric vehicle not only ecological, but also financially accessible with a profit rate of 0% over five years.

The advantages of the DIB Evolve offer

Choose DIB Evolve for financing your Tesla Model Y has several advantages:

No financing costs : With a profit rate of 0%, you pay exactly the price of the car without additional costs.

: With a profit rate of 0%, you pay exactly the price of the car without additional costs. Flexible repayment plan : The repayment terms can be adjusted according to your financial capabilities.

: The repayment terms can be adjusted according to your financial capabilities. Dedicated customer service : Benefit from personalized support throughout the purchasing and financing process.

Conclusion

This limited offer is a golden opportunity for those who wish to upgrade to an electric car while benefiting from an advantageous financing plan. Don’t miss the opportunity to drive a Tesla Model Y with a 0% profit rate for five years thanks to DIB Evolve. Text ‘TYJ’ to 4224 and start your transition to sustainable, economical driving today.