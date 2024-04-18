A new Atlante station at the Ever Hotel, an exceptional service for ultra-fast charging
The Ever Hotel in Tarbes innovates by welcoming a new Atlante charging station, offering an exceptional service for ultra-fast charging. This initiative highlights the hotel’s commitment to sustainable mobility and meets the needs of electric vehicle drivers.
Advanced Technology at the Service of Customers:
The Ever Hotel recently integrated two 150 KW hyper charger charging stations, capable of charging four vehicles simultaneously. This state-of-the-art facility enables rapid charging, making hotel stays even more convenient for electric travelers.
Comfort and Convenience at the Ever Hotel:
In addition to this new charging station, the Ever Hotel continues to offer quality accommodation with comfortable rooms, a relaxing swimming pool area and services suitable for both vacationers and professionals. Free on-site parking adds an extra touch of convenience for all guests.
A Strategic Location in Tarbes:
Located near the A64 motorway and a few kilometers from the Tarbes – Les Tumulus golf club, the hotel is the ideal place for travelers wishing to explore the region while benefiting from modern and ecological services.
Pricing and Access to Charging Stations:
The prices and terms of use of the charging stations are managed by the Atlante group, and are easily accessible on various digital platforms. This transparency ensures a seamless user experience for all hotel guests.
Conclusion
The Atlante charging station at Ever Hotel represents a step forward in the adoption of sustainable technologies and significantly improves the guest experience. This is proof of the hotel’s commitment to combining comfort, convenience and environmental responsibility.