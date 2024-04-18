A new Atlante station at the Ever Hotel, an exceptional service for ultra-fast charging

The Ever Hotel in Tarbes innovates by welcoming a new Atlante charging station, offering an exceptional service for ultra-fast charging. This initiative highlights the hotel’s commitment to sustainable mobility and meets the needs of electric vehicle drivers.

Advanced Technology at the Service of Customers:

The Ever Hotel recently integrated two 150 KW hyper charger charging stations, capable of charging four vehicles simultaneously. This state-of-the-art facility enables rapid charging, making hotel stays even more convenient for electric travelers.

Comfort and Convenience at the Ever Hotel:

In addition to this new charging station, the Ever Hotel continues to offer quality accommodation with comfortable rooms, a relaxing swimming pool area and services suitable for both vacationers and professionals. Free on-site parking adds an extra touch of convenience for all guests.

A Strategic Location in Tarbes:

Located near the A64 motorway and a few kilometers from the Tarbes – Les Tumulus golf club, the hotel is the ideal place for travelers wishing to explore the region while benefiting from modern and ecological services.

Pricing and Access to Charging Stations:

The prices and terms of use of the charging stations are managed by the Atlante group, and are easily accessible on various digital platforms. This transparency ensures a seamless user experience for all hotel guests.

Conclusion

The Atlante charging station at Ever Hotel represents a step forward in the adoption of sustainable technologies and significantly improves the guest experience. This is proof of the hotel’s commitment to combining comfort, convenience and environmental responsibility.

Do you want to install a charging station in your hotel?