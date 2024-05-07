Don’t know which Alexa speaker to choose? follow the leader

Welcome to the page of our guide dedicated to the Alexa speaker, voice assistance service. Because many Tesla owners in the US are crazy about Alexa, we are convinced that the subject will soon be at the top of French owners’ minds.

Interview Clément Monjou, Senior Manager Alexa at Amazon

Alexa voice assistants are undoubtedly the first choice to make your home (even more) smart. It allows voice control of devices (cameras and lamps) from your home. This is the new voice of home automation.

Echo Dot (3rd generation), Connected speaker with Alexa

Alexa lets you control your connected home by voice: you can turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

You can also listen to your music by simple voice command.

With an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help you manage your day at a glance.

Stay in touch with video calls and messages: You can call family and friends who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen.

Meet the new Echo Dot, our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. Its sleek, compact design delivers rich sound with crisp vocals and balanced bass.

Ready to help: Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, read the news, give the weather, set alarms and more.

Tutorial for using Tesla skills (in English)