Attract new customers to your restaurant with charging stations

The world of catering is constantly evolving, always seeking to offer new experiences to its customers. A French restaurateur recently embraced this dynamic by introducing electric charging stations into his establishment. This initiative, although innovative, brings considerable benefits both for customers and for the restaurateur himself.

The Innovative Context

The restaurateur, Mr. Dupont, owner of a renowned establishment on the outskirts of Paris, has always been passionate about innovation and new technologies. Aware of the constant increase in electric vehicles (EV) in France, he decided to install charging stations in the parking lot of his restaurant. His goal ? Attract new customers and offer additional service to regular visitors.

Attractiveness and Financial Advantages

Mr. Dupont emphasizes that the installation of the charging stations had an immediate impact on the number of visitors to his restaurant. “We saw a 20% increase in new customers, mainly EV drivers,” he explains. They often choose his establishment for the convenience of being able to charge their car while they enjoy their meal.

Do you want to attract new customers with charging stations in your parking lot?

From a financial point of view, the installation of the terminals proved to be an additional source of income. Customers pay for the electricity used during charging, generating an indirect revenue stream for the restaurant. Mr. Dupont adds: “This allowed us to generate revenue even on low-traffic days, because the terminals are accessible even when the restaurant is closed. »

Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty

The most rewarding aspect for Mr. Dupont is the satisfaction of his customers. “Our customers appreciate the dual convenience of being able to eat and recharge their vehicle in one place,” he says. This convenience not only attracted new customers, but also retained its regular customer base. Positive comments and recommendations increased, contributing to better awareness of the restaurant.

Conclusion and perspectives

Mr. Dupont’s experience is a shining example of how restaurateurs can adapt to current trends and the needs of their customers. By embracing the era of electromobility, restaurateurs can not only increase their turnover, but also actively participate in the energy transition. For those wanting to know more about installing charging stations in catering, detailed information is available from specialist suppliers and trade associations.

This initiative, combining technology and hospitality, paves the way for a new era in the restaurant industry, where innovation and concern for the environment go hand in hand with commercial success.