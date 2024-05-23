Interview with Thomas de Lussac, Co-founder and Head of Design at NAMX

During the VivaTech 2024 show, we had the opportunity to meet Thomas de Lussac, co-founder and head of design at NAMX, an innovative company specializing in hydrogen mobility solutions. VivaTech, one of the largest technology events in the world, is the ideal place to discover the latest advances and revolutionary projects from startups and large companies. NAMX has attracted attention this year with its hydrogen innovations.

What is NAMX?

Founded in 2020, NAMX positions itself as a pioneer in the sustainable mobility sector. The company is focused on developing hydrogen-based vehicles and energy solutions, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and providing viable alternatives to fossil fuels. Their flagship product, the NAMX vehicle, along with their hydrogen capsule system, promises to transform the mobility landscape.

2020: Founding of NAMX.

Founding of NAMX. 2021: Start of development of the NAMX vehicle and the hydrogen capsule system.

Start of development of the NAMX vehicle and the hydrogen capsule system. 2022: First tests of the NAMX vehicle and capsules.

First tests of the NAMX vehicle and capsules. 2023: Presentation of the concept at various technology fairs and start of strategic partnerships.

Presentation of the concept at various technology fairs and start of strategic partnerships. 2024: Official launch of the NAMX vehicle and demonstration of the complete ecosystem at VivaTech.

NAMX Management

Under the leadership of its co-founders, NAMX continues to innovate and push the boundaries of hydrogen technology. Thomas de Lussac, as head of design, plays a key role in the conceptualization and creation of the company’s products. His vision and expertise are essential drivers for NAMX.

Tesla Magazine: Hello Thomas, thank you for granting us this interview. Can you tell us about NAMX’s vision and what you are looking to accomplish in the hydrogen mobility space?

Thomas de Lussac: Of course, our vision at NAMX is to provide a sustainable mobility solution using hydrogen. Hydrogen offers considerable advantages, particularly in terms of recharging time and economy. However, there are still constraints, such as the limited number of hydrogen stations available. Our hydrogen capsule idea aims to overcome this problem.

The hydrogen capsule system: a revolutionary innovation

Tesla Magazine: You mention a hydrogen capsule system. Can you tell us more about this concept and its advantages?

Thomas de Lussac: Absolutely. Our hydrogen capsule system has two major advantages. First, it makes it possible to deploy a charging network very quickly. It only takes two hours to install a “cap store” somewhere, compared to around a year to build a traditional hydrogen station. Secondly, this system offers an energy transport solution that is very convenient and flexible thanks to these capsules.

The NAMX ecosystem: vehicle, HUB and charging stations

Tesla Magazine: You have developed a vehicle called NAMX as well as an entire ecosystem around it. Can you tell us more about these elements?

Thomas de Lussac: Yes indeed. The NAMX vehicle, HUB, and charging stations are part of our complete ecosystem. The refill system is very simple: the capsules have two handles and are easy to handle. In terms of autonomy, each capsule offers between 45 and 50 kilometers of autonomy, and for all the capsules, this represents between 250 and 300 kilometers, depending on the engine of the vehicle. We have also developed “dual tank technology”, which allows these capsules to be combined with a fixed central tank, thus offering a total autonomy of 700 to 800 kilometers.

Flexibility and recharging in classic hydrogen stations

Tesla Magazine: Is it also possible to recharge the vehicle at conventional hydrogen stations?

Thomas de Lussac: Yes quite. We have integrated a charging hatch which allows hydrogen to be charged via a cut in a conventional station. This system not only loads the capsules inside the vehicle, but also a fixed central tank, allowing an additional range of 450 to 500 kilometers. Thus, the central tank plus the capsules offer a total range of 700 to 800 kilometers.

Multiple applications for hydrogen capsules

Tesla Magazine: Do you plan other engines for the NAMX vehicle?

Thomas de Lussac: Yes, the NAMX vehicle is above all a concept demonstrator. We plan to use these hydrogen capsules in various fields, such as naval (for small boats), scooters, motorcycles, drones, machine tools, and forklifts. The potential for use is immense; any machine requiring a certain amount of energy could benefit from it.

Tesla Magazine: Thank you very much, Thomas, for this detailed and fascinating information.

Thomas de Lussac: Please, it was a pleasure to share our vision and innovations with you.

Tesla Magazine : This exclusive interview with Thomas de Lussac highlights NAMX’s innovation and vision in the field of hydrogen mobility. NAMX’s hydrogen capsule system could well revolutionize our approach to energy and sustainable mobility. For more information, stay connected with Tesla Mag, your source for news on tomorrow’s technologies.

Related links