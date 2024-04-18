Is it still relevant to buy a Tesla Model Y in spring 2024?

In this spring of 2024, purchasing a Tesla Model Y may seem less attractive due to the announcement of the Model Y “Juniper” facelift planned for the first quarter of 2025 and the already established presence of the Model 3 “Highland”. However, there are several factors to consider when determining whether the Model Y remains a wise purchase.

Comparison of Tesla Model Y and Model 3 “Highland”

The Model 3 “Highland” offers several notable improvements over its predecessors, particularly in terms of performance and comfort. These improvements could make it more attractive to those seeking an optimized driving experience on a budget similar to that of the Model Y. However, the Model Y, with its SUV format, offers more space and better adaptability for families , especially those with young children.

Family considerations and space needs

For a family with two young children, the Model Y’s extra space and more adaptable configuration may be a deal-breaker. Keeping a current SUV as a second car also indicates a need for versatility that the Model Y is better able to provide compared to the Model 3.

Tax benefits and purchase timing

The urgency aspect of purchasing for tax reasons is also crucial. Waiting for the “Juniper” version could mean losing out on valuable tax incentives available only in 2024. If the purchase must be made now to benefit from these benefits, the current Model Y remains a viable and advantageous option.

European market outlook

In Europe, where the cost of the two models is comparable, the decision should instead be based on specific vehicle needs rather than price alone. Although the Model 3 “Highland” may seem like a better value for money in terms of technology and performance, the Model Y excels in providing space and comfort for families.

Conclusion

Ultimately, if space and flexibility are priorities for your family situation, and taking into account the need to buy immediately for tax reasons, the Tesla Model Y remains a relevant option in 2024 despite the upcoming arrival of the “Juniper” facelift. It meets the specific needs of the space while offering Tesla’s electric technology and comfort, making it a solid choice for families in immediate need of a new vehicle.