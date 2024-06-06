LG Energy solution finalizes its battery gigafactory for Tesla and GM

LG Energy Solution (LGES), a renowned energy solutions company, recently made an impressive announcement: it achieved 90% battery efficiency within a month of opening its factory in Tennessee. This news was widely shared on social networks, notably on Twitter and LinkedIn, creating strong interest among professionals and enthusiasts of the automotive and energy industry.

Strategic collaboration with General Motors

This Tennessee plant is the result of a strategic collaboration between LGES and General Motors (GM), two industry giants. The main goal of this collaboration is to produce high-quality batteries used to power electric vehicles (EVs). The annual production capacity (CAPA) of this plant is impressive, reaching 50 GWh. To put that into perspective, this capacity would produce enough batteries to power around 700,000 electric cars per year.

Decryption: CAPA and Yield

CAPA: The acronym CAPA refers to “annual production capacity”. In the context of battery production, this means the total quantity of batteries that the factory is capable of producing in a year.

Yield: In manufacturing terms, yield is a measure of the efficiency of the production process. A 90% yield means that 90% of the batteries produced meet the strict quality standards imposed by the company, which is a key indicator of factory performance and efficiency.

Production of 4680 batteries for Tesla

In addition to its collaboration with GM, LG Energy Solution is preparing to expand its reach by producing Type 4680 batteries at its factory in Ochang, South Korea. These revolutionary batteries are intended to be delivered to Tesla starting in August. The 4680 batteries represent a significant technological advancement in the EV space, offering higher energy density and better overall performance compared to previous models.

What are 4680 batteries?

4680 batteries, so named because they measure 46mm in diameter and 80mm in height, are designed to provide better battery life and faster recharging. Tesla, known for its innovation in the field of EVs, is banking heavily on these new cells to improve the performance and reduce the costs of its electric vehicles.

Impact on the electric vehicle market

LGES’ success at its Tennessee factory and its ability to produce 4680 batteries in South Korea will likely have major implications for the electric vehicle market. With growing global demand for sustainable transportation solutions, the ability to produce high-quality, high-volume batteries is critical to maintaining sustained market growth.

Together with giants like GM and Tesla, LG Energy Solution is well positioned to play a key role in this transformation of the automotive industry.

Diversification and the future

The diversification of production at LGES, collaboration with industry leaders and continuous innovation are essential aspects that will allow the company to remain at the forefront of technology and meet the growing demand for energy solutions durable. The future of the electric vehicle industry looks bright, with companies like LG Energy Solution at the heart of this revolution.