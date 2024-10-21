Mondial de l’Auto Paris 2024: A Record-breaking 90th Edition Celebrated by Over 500,000 Visitors

The Mondial de l’Auto Paris 2024 celebrated its 90th edition with remarkable success, attracting over 500,000 visitors in just six days. Held at the Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles from the 14th to 20th October, the event proved to be a grand celebration of automotive passion, drawing enthusiasts from all over the world.

A Spectacular Turnout and Enthralling Exhibits

The event kicked off on October 14th with a press day welcoming over 4,000 journalists and 1,000 content creators, highlighting the return of major automotive manufacturers. With 48 manufacturers and 158 exhibitors spread across five halls, attendees were introduced to the latest innovations and flagship models, showcasing the heart of automotive innovation.

The staggering attendance of 508,007 visitors underscores the Mondial de l’Auto as one of the world’s largest automotive events. The enthusiastic response not only highlights the public’s enduring love for automobiles but also underscores the role this event plays in the automotive calendar. According to an Ipsos study presented during the event, 81% of French people become emotionally attached to their vehicles, seeing them as integral companions throughout different life stages.

Merging Physical Presence with Digital Influence

The Mondial de l’Auto did not just remain confined to its physical space. Through an ambitious digital strategy, the event eclipsed traditional boundaries, generating nearly 5 million social media impressions during the salon month. The official website recorded over 3 million views, with 1.5 million sessions and approximately 800,000 unique visitors, marking the Mondial as a standalone media powerhouse.

Serge Gachot, the event director, emphasized, “This success showcases our ability to bring a diverse and younger audience together around automotive themes. Beyond being a physical event, the Mondial de l’Auto has become a true media platform.”

Hands-on Experiences and Future Prospects

A standout feature was the test drive center, in partnership with Banque des Territoires, where more than 3,300 test drives were conducted across ten brands. Notably, 60% of participants were considering vehicle purchases within the year. A majority appreciated these hands-on experiences, with 63% stating they wouldn’t have tried the vehicles elsewhere, and 69% attesting that the experience would influence their decision to change vehicles.

Manufacturers expressed satisfaction with the event’s impact. Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, remarked, “The automotive industry is about products and the emotions they stir. Events like the Mondial de Paris are irreplaceable. They are opportunities for enthusiasts to interact, exchange ideas, and be inspired by industry advancements.”

A Hub of Industry Exchange

The 90th edition has solidified the Mondial de l’Auto as an essential hub for the automotive industry at a pivotal turning point. With over 25 conferences, including 12 led by Google and BCG, professionals debated the future of the automotive sector. Topics ranged from industrial transformations to electric vehicle advancements and evolving consumer expectations.

On the B2B frontier, the Mondial facilitated numerous exchanges within the industry during the Paris Automotive Summit, with key figures attending, including the French President and seven ministers. Such interactions highlight the event’s significance in shaping the industry’s future direction.

Entertainment and Memorable Moments

Besides innovations and business networking, attendees revelled in rich programming throughout the week. From cutting-edge concept cars to immersive race simulators, the Mondial offered experiences beyond the traditional auto show. Visitors mingled with automotive legends and celebrities, further elevating the event’s prestige.

The event also mesmerized with 3 laser shows, 30 DJ sets in collaboration with Radio FG, and lively performances by Banda musicians, ensuring a festive atmosphere throughout.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Following this unprecedented success, the organizers have already set the stage for a return in mid-October 2026. Initiatives are underway to expand the experience, including adding an extra weekend to accommodate more visitors. Potential projects are being explored for 2025 under the Mondial de l’Auto brand, promising continued engagement and celebration of the automotive world.