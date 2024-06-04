New headlights are coming for Teslas

With Tesla’s 2024.20 update, significant improvements will be made to your vehicles’ headlights based on the installed headlight technology and your geographic location. This update is particularly awaited by owners wishing to optimize their night driving experience.

General Overview of Improvements

According to recent information shared on social media, such as Twitter and LinkedIn, here is how different headlight configurations will benefit from the updates:

Matrix LED headlights

If adaptive headlights are already enabled in your country (Europe, Australia, etc.):

Your headlights will adapt to the curves of the road, providing better visibility when cornering.

They will illuminate more when driving on a highway, which means increased vertical and side illumination.

If you are in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, or South Korea:

Your headlights will only adapt to the curves of the road, providing optimized side lighting.

Other regions:

No improvement expected with this update.

Without Matrix LED Headlights

For vehicles without matrix LED headlights, this update will unfortunately not bring any improvement.

Explanation of Technical Terms

To better understand the benefits of this update, here are some explanations of the technical terms used:

Matrix LED headlights: A type of headlight consisting of several light-emitting diodes (LEDs) arranged in a matrix, allowing more precise control of the light.

A type of headlight consisting of several light-emitting diodes (LEDs) arranged in a matrix, allowing more precise control of the light. Adaptive Headlights: A technology that allows headlights to automatically adjust based on driving conditions, such as steering wheel direction or vehicle speed.

A technology that allows headlights to automatically adjust based on driving conditions, such as steering wheel direction or vehicle speed. Vertical and Lateral Lighting: This is the ability of the headlights to illuminate not only directly in front of the vehicle, but also to the sides, which is crucial for optimal visibility around corners and on winding roads.

Impact for Drivers

These improvements represent a significant step forward for safety and night driving comfort. Better adaptation of headlights to curves and enhanced illumination on motorways will greatly improve visibility and reduce eye fatigue. However, it is important to note that the benefits vary depending on the region you are in and the type of headlights fitted to your Tesla.

Conclusion

Tesla’s 2024.20 update promises to bring notable headlight improvements for certain models and regions. This highlights Tesla’s continued commitment to improving the safety and driving experience of its users around the world. If you own a vehicle with matrix LED headlights and live in a compatible region, this update could greatly improve your nighttime visibility and driving comfort.