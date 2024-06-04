Software Update 2024.20: New Features to Discover

The latest software update 2024.20 is rolling out with exciting improvements and features for various vehicle models. Whether you’re a safety-conscious driver or an entertainment enthusiast, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Improved adaptive headlights

Adaptive headlights for cornering

For vehicles located in the United States (US), Canada (CA), Mexico (MX), Puerto Rico (PR), and South Korea (KR), adaptive headlights are now available to better illuminate curves on the road. This not only improves visibility but also safety when driving at night or on winding roads.

Adaptive headlight improvements (for vehicles equipped with matrix LED headlights)

Matrix LED headlights always offer more functionality. In addition to adapting to curves, they provide better illumination on highways, making high-speed driving safer and less stressful.

Charging Station Entertainment: Beach Buggy Race

A new game feature has been introduced: Beach Buggy Racing. While you are at a Supercharger station, you can now compete with other drivers to get the best time on the leader board. It’s a fun way to pass the time while charging your vehicle.

Improvements for warm climates

Models 3 and Y as well as the new S and X models will benefit from better temperature regulation in hot weather. In auto mode, the air conditioning (AC) cools the cabin more quickly and better regulates the temperature of the high voltage battery (HV Battery) to optimize the performance of the Supercharger.

For owners of @Cybertruck you will be pleased to know that the air conditioning is also quieter, making your journeys even more comfortable.

Conclusion

This 2024.20 update brings a set of improved and new features that make driving safer, more enjoyable and more entertaining. Whether it’s better road illumination, improved thermal comfort or new distractions while charging, there’s something to improve your driving experience.