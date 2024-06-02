Optimize the Charging of Your Electric Vehicle: Feedback and Advice

With the rise of electric vehicles, it’s crucial to understand how to optimize charging to get the most out of your car. The user experience shared on social networks about charging stations, like that of Electra, offers valuable insights to improve this experience.

Charging Experience with an Electra Terminal

A user tested a terminal for the first time @go_Electra. He started charging his battery when it was at 30% and noticed a peak in charging power at 126kW. However, this charging power quickly dropped to 47kW once the battery reached 35%. This phenomenon has raised several questions and frustrations.

Factors Affecting Charging Power

Fluctuation in charging power can be caused by several reasons, including:

Charging Stage: Electric vehicle batteries often have charging phases where the power can vary. For example, the first 20-30% of the charge can be faster, then slow down to avoid overheating.

Vehicle Condition: It is possible that the model of your vehicle, in this case a BYD Seal has specific characteristics that influence charging performance.

Battery Temperature: Thermal management is essential to maintain optimal performance levels and potentially avoid reducing charging speed.

To maximize charging performance, here are some recommendations:

Check the Specifics of Your Vehicle

Make sure you understand the features of your specific model. Some vehicles may have settings or usage tips that help optimize charging.

Plan Your Charging Sessions

Scheduling your charging sessions can greatly improve the experience. Try charging when your battery is at a level where charging is typically faster, such as between 20% and 80%.

Use Suitable Terminals

Choosing high-quality charging stations that are compatible with your vehicle can make a big difference. Terminals Electra are a promising option, but it’s important to constantly monitor their performance to ensure they meet your needs.

Today first test on a terminal @go_Electra .

Start of charging at 30% battery with a peak at 126kW, then I become disillusioned with a drop to 47kW, reaching 35%…

I will be told that it comes from my vehicle (it is a @BYDFranceSAS Seal) — BenJ (@RumpaBalle06) May 2, 2024

Improving Charging Infrastructure

Improving charging infrastructure is a crucial topic. Businesses need to invest in advanced technologies to provide an optimal user experience. Here are some ideas:

Research and development

Investing in research and development to innovate and improve charging technology can help smooth out power fluctuations.

User Experience Feedback

Feedback like the one mentioned at the start of the article is essential to identify and correct the weaknesses of existing charging stations. Businesses can leverage this feedback to adjust and improve their infrastructure.

In summary, optimize the charging your electric vehicle requires a better understanding of the specifics of your car and the judicious use of available charging stations. By combining these elements with an ever-advanced charging infrastructure, you can enjoy a smoother and more efficient experience.