Tesla Opens Its First Store in Doha, Qatar and Launches the Cybertruck in the Middle East

Tesla has just announced the opening of its very first store in Doha, Qatar! This event marks a significant milestone in its mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy. The Doha store will allow customers to discover and purchase the brand’s latest models, such as the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y.

For those who want to experience Tesla, it is now possible to schedule a test drive or visit us at Doha Festival City.

Service Infrastructure and Regional Development

This inauguration raises many questions about service engineering operations for this specific market. Many wonder if they are managed from the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The team in place makes an immense effort to ensure that after-sales service and maintenance meet expectations, which is a guarantee of reliability for electric cars.

Tesla has begun a Cybertruck tour of the Middle East and Europe, starting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Note that the electric Cybertruck model, a vehicle resolutely focused on the future, will appeal to fans of robust and innovative electric cars. To experience the Cybertruck near you, check out the event calendar and tour stops.

Additional dates to come during the tour, stay tuned to find out where he’ll appear next!

Performance and New Models

The new Model 3 Performance is here! Building on the quality and platform improvements of the upgraded Model 3, the new Model 3 Performance delivers 460 system horsepower, goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 262 km/h.

Its unique features create a driving experience that now more precisely honors driver inputs and takes advantage of increased performance limits on the road and track. Discover the new Model 3 Performance and feel the adrenaline of exceptional driving.

Pop-up Stores and Regional Extensions

In addition to the permanent store in Doha, Tesla announced the opening of a new pop-up at the Arabian Center in Dubai and City Center Al Zahia in Sharjah. These new locations will allow potential customers to arrange test drives with Models S, 3, Y and X. These initiatives demonstrate Tesla’s rapid expansion in the Gulf region.

The local team will be happy to welcome you and assist you in discovering these revolutionary vehicles.

