May 2024 Update on CCS Fast Charging Terminals in France

The installation of CCS (Combined Charging System) fast charging stations of more than 100 kW in France is experiencing significant growth. This phenomenon is crucial to supporting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. According to recent data from May 2024, France has 14,583 CCS charging stations of this capacity, spread over 3,373 stations. This monthly update highlights the main players in this sector and the implications for the future of electric mobility in France.

The main charging station operators

Among the main CCS charging station operators, several stand out for their market share and their impact on the development of charging infrastructure:

You’re here dominates the market with 2,519 charging stations, representing 15.7% of all CCS terminals over 100 kW in France. Tesla continues to expand its network to provide a fast and reliable charging experience for its users. Total Energies follows with 1,126 terminals, or 7.7% of the total, highlighting the company’s commitment to the energy transition and support for EVs. Lidl And Electra have 1,067 and 1,000 terminals respectively, showing a diversification of players in the electric charging sector, with companies from various backgrounds contributing to the infrastructure.

Distribution of stations

The number of charging stations and their geographical distribution are also crucial for the accessibility of fast charging stations. In France, stations are mainly operated by:

Power Dot with 553 stations, representing 16.4% of the total stations. This company positions itself as a key player in offering accessible charging solutions. Lidlalthough a new entrant in the sector, already manages 503 stations, showing rapid expansion of its network. Allego And Total Energies have 203 and 198 stations respectively, strengthening their presence on French territory.

The importance of fast charging infrastructure

The increase in the number of CCS fast charging stations in France is excellent news for EV owners and those considering purchasing one. A well-developed charging infrastructure reduces range anxiety and makes EVs more attractive. In addition, the diversity of operators implies healthy competition, likely to promote technological improvements and cost reductions.

The transition to electric mobility is essential to achieve France’s climate objectives. The continued development of high-power fast charging stations is a crucial step in this direction, facilitating EV adoption and contributing to a more sustainable future.

In conclusion, France is on track to become a leader in fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The joint efforts of businesses and local governments are essential to maintain this positive dynamic and ensure a successful energy transition.