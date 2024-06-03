Understanding the purchase prices of your solar production with Floriane de Brabandère

The growth of domestic solar installations in France raises many questions, particularly concerning the purchase prices of the electricity produced. In a recent interview, solar energy expert Floriane De Brabandère clarified several crucial points on this subject. Contrary to certain preconceived ideas, individuals can indeed sell the surplus of their electricity production, under certain conditions. Purchase prices, regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), vary depending on the power of the installation, with quarterly updates to reflect market fluctuations.

Would you like a quote to install solar panels?

THE small domestic installations and large professional installations benefit from separate rates, adapted to their production capacity. Despite recent price variations, the profitability of solar installations for individuals remains assured, in particular thanks to the concomitant drop in the costs of solar panels and installation services. For those who wish to deepen their knowledge, reliable sources such as the Open Data CRE site and photovoltaic.info offer detailed and up-to-date information.

In short, although the process of determining prices may seem complex, it is essential to understand that individuals have real opportunities to optimize their investment in solar energy, thus contributing to increased energy and financial autonomy.

Interview on Solar Electricity Purchase Prices in France

Armand Taïeb: Can you explain to us how the purchase prices for electricity produced by solar installations are determined in France?

Floriane De Brabandère: Of course. There are specific thresholds that influence purchase prices. A house with a small roof and a few panels will not sell its electricity at the same price as a professional with a large roof area with many panels, therefore high installation power. Prices vary greatly depending on the size of the installation.

Armand Taïeb: I heard that individuals cannot resell the electricity they produce. Is it true ?

Floriane De Brabandère: No, that’s not true at all. Individuals have the right to sell the surplus of their electricity production. The French state asks EDF1 to buy excess electricity not used in homes. Any installation between 0 and 500 kW peak can benefit from this purchase price. It is sufficient that the installation is carried out according to the rules of the art, with an RGE installer and a certificate of conformity.

Armand Taïeb: Who sets these solar energy purchase prices?

Floriane De Brabandère: These prices are regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). They are updated every quarter and are calculated based on several parameters, including supply and demand. The CRE seeks to establish a fair balance between individuals and professionals.

Armand Taïeb: Are the prices the same for individuals and businesses?

Floriane De Brabandère: Prices are segmented by power threshold. For example, installations between 3 and 9 kW peak have a different price from those between 36 and 100 kW peak. Thus, a small domestic installation will not have the same price as a large professional installation.

Armand Taïeb: Is there a trend in the evolution of these prices?

Floriane De Brabandère: Recently, there has been a downward trend, followed by an increase, then a decrease again. This fluctuation is due to supply and demand. Currently there is a downward trend due to high demand and limited supply. For individuals, this reduction in prices does not really affect the overall profitability of the installation, because the cost of panels and services also decreases.

Armand Taïeb: Where can you find reliable information on these prices?

Floriane De Brabandère: The CRE tariff orders are available online on the Open Data CRE website. There are also sites like photovoltaic.info which do a good job of popularizing it. Finally, training organizations are preparing resources to help individuals understand these concepts.

Armand Taïeb: Thank you for this information. It was very informative.

Floriane De Brabandère: You are welcome. Feel free to consult the resources mentioned for more details.