The 10 best games available while driving your Tesla

When charging your electric car, there is nothing more annoying than waiting in your car and having nothing to do. Tesla has found the solution to overcome this boredom. If you didn’t know, it is possible to play video games on the infotainment screen of your Tesla vehicle. These games can be controlled using the steering wheel and pedals. You can also connect controllers or joysticks using a USB cable (on models from November 2021).

New: Introduction of Youtube games from the screen of your Tesla

NEWS: You can now play 75 new free games directly on your Tesla’s screen via YouTube Playables. This new feature allows you to play games directly on the YouTube platform. Just search “YouTube Playables” in the Youtube app. Some of the games:

• Angry Birds Showdown

Tesla recently expanded its in-vehicle entertainment options with the introduction of YouTube Playables. This new feature now allows you to play 75 free games directly on the screen of your Tesla via the YouTube platform. To access these games, simply search for “YouTube Playables” in the YouTube app. Among the titles available, you will find popular games like Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack.

Although this feature is accessible on any device with YouTube, the experience takes on a whole new dimension when used on the main screen of a Tesla. It’s a great way to pass the time, especially during stops to recharge at the Supercharger, enjoying fun moments with family or friends.

There are a multitude of games that you can play with in your Tesla, you have the usual, even basic games such as racing, adventure and even drawing games. Unfortunately, these games are probably not the best games you would dream of playing. However, since the integration of video games from the Steam catalog, you can enjoy the best games of the moment.

Here is a table summarizing the top 10 games available on Tesla Arcade, with a brief description for each as well as their advantages and disadvantages: