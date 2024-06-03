The 10 best games available while driving your Tesla
When charging your electric car, there is nothing more annoying than waiting in your car and having nothing to do. Tesla has found the solution to overcome this boredom. If you didn’t know, it is possible to play video games on the infotainment screen of your Tesla vehicle. These games can be controlled using the steering wheel and pedals. You can also connect controllers or joysticks using a USB cable (on models from November 2021).
New: Introduction of Youtube games from the screen of your Tesla
Tesla recently expanded its in-vehicle entertainment options with the introduction of YouTube Playables. This new feature now allows you to play 75 free games directly on the screen of your Tesla via the YouTube platform. To access these games, simply search for “YouTube Playables” in the YouTube app. Among the titles available, you will find popular games like Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack.
Although this feature is accessible on any device with YouTube, the experience takes on a whole new dimension when used on the main screen of a Tesla. It’s a great way to pass the time, especially during stops to recharge at the Supercharger, enjoying fun moments with family or friends.
There are a multitude of games that you can play with in your Tesla, you have the usual, even basic games such as racing, adventure and even drawing games. Unfortunately, these games are probably not the best games you would dream of playing. However, since the integration of video games from the Steam catalog, you can enjoy the best games of the moment.
Here is a table summarizing the top 10 games available on Tesla Arcade, with a brief description for each as well as their advantages and disadvantages:
|Rank
|Game
|Description
|Benefits
|Disadvantages
|1
|Beach Buggy Racing 2
|A fun racing game using the steering wheel of the Tesla.
|Using the real steering wheel for an immersive experience.
|Can be distracting from the charging process if one gets too involved.
|2
|Cuphead
|An action-adventure game with a distinctive visual style and hand-drawn animations.
|Unique, highly stylized graphics and animations.
|Only the first level available due to storage limitations.
|3
|Stardew Valley
|Farm management with opportunities for exploration, creation and interaction with villagers.
|Depth and variety of gameplay providing many hours of gameplay.
|Can be time-consuming, reducing availability for other activities.
|4
|Lunar Lander
|Lunar landing simulation testing concentration and fuel optimization.
|Challenging challenge with a good learning curve.
|May feel slow or repetitive for some modern players.
|5
|Cat Quest
|Action RPG adventure where you control a cat in search of its kidnapped sister.
|Lightweight and accessible, perfect for short gaming sessions.
|Lacks depth for fans of more traditional RPGs.
|6
|Sky Force Reloaded
|Modern shoot’em up with enemies to shoot down and bosses to defeat.
|Explosive graphics and non-stop action.
|Can become repetitive after long gaming sessions.
|7
|Super Breakout
|Classic brick breaker game where you have to destroy brick walls with a ball.
|Easy to play, perfect to pass the time.
|Lack of depth and variety in gameplay.
|8
|Centipede
|Destruction of a centipede advancing towards the player while avoiding obstacles.
|Classic and addictive gameplay.
|May not appeal to gamers looking for more modern games.
|9
|Fallout Shelter
|Management of a post-apocalyptic shelter where you have to take care of the well-being of the inhabitants.
|Strategic depth with management of resources and inhabitants.
|Requires constant attention, not ideal for very short sessions.
|10
|The Battle of Polytopia
|Turn-based strategy game with the objective of conquering the world using different tribes.
|Deep strategic gameplay with multiplayer mode.
|The length of the parts may exceed the charging time.