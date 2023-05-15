Seabourn Installs SpaceX Starlink on its Expedition Ships

Véhicule électrique

Image: Seabourn
Seabourn has announced it will equip its purpose-built expedition ships with SpaceX Starlink satellite communications. The service will provide guests with high-quality access to the internet during trips from the Arctic to Antarctica.

Seabourn has announced that its two purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, will be equipped with next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity—SpaceX’s Starlink. The company is a leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel. Starlink will provide access to high-quality internet using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology. The service will provide Seabourn expedition guests with faster service, better connectivity, and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink services are available.

The Seabourn Venture is the first ship in the Seabourn fleet to offer Starlink services. The first voyage on it began on May 12, 2023. The second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, with Starlink, will be launched in the summer of 2023. Both ships explore some of the most interesting and remote places in the world.

« We are committed to providing the best ultra-luxury expedition experiences at sea, and the Starlink partnership will offer a significantly enhanced connectivity experience during our expedition journeys, » said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. « From the polar regions to Australia and the South Pacific, our guests will experience a more reliable connection, allowing them to share those special moments and experiences with their loved ones as they sail on Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. »

« Starlink offers Internet capabilities and functionality to meet growing service demands globally, and I am so pleased that guests and crew members on both of our expedition ships will benefit from this innovative technology, » added Kathleen Erickson, Seabourn’s vice president of technology.

Seabourn Venture began its adventure

Starting May 12, 2023, guests traveling on the Seabourn Venture will have access to enhanced in-flight Wi-Fi service from the Arctic to Antarctica. The ship will make two voyages to the British Isles and Ireland in May before starting its second season in the Arctic. Between June and August 2023, the ship will make a series of 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland, as well as a 23-day adventure through the Northwest Passage. The ship will then head for the American west coast before reaching Antarctica. In Antarctica, it will sail between November 2023 and February 2024. At the end of February 2024, the Seabourn Venture will cross the Atlantic, along the west coast of Africa and Europe, to prepare for the 2024 Arctic season.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

