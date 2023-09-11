Véhicule électrique

SpaceX & Telesat Announce 14-Launch Agreement

Eva Fox

Date:

SpaceX Falcon 9
Image: SpaceX
SpaceX and Telesat have signed a contract for 14 satellite launches. The first launch is scheduled to begin in 2026. The companies have already collaborated before and are happy to continue working.

SpaceX and Telesat signed a contract for 14 Falcon 9 launches

Telesat and SpaceX announced a 14-launch agreement Monday to deliver the Telesat Lightspeed constellation into low Earth orbit (LEO). They will be carried out using the Falcon 9 rocket. Today, it is the most reliable and only reusable orbital rocket in the world. Falcon 9 will deliver up to 18 Telesat Lightspeed satellites to LEO in one launch. The launch campaign is scheduled to begin in 2026. It will take advantage of SpaceX’s high launch frequency to rapidly deploy satellites. This will allow Telesat to begin providing global services as early as 2027. Launches under the campaign will take off from SpaceX launch complexes in California and Florida.

Telesat plans to provide enterprise-class communications

Telesat’s Lightspeed optically connected network is designed to meet the mission-critical connectivity requirements of enterprise and government users. It will provide « multi-Gbps data links and highly secure, resilient, low-latency broadband connectivity anywhere in the world. » In August, the company signed an agreement with MDA as the primary satellite manufacturer. It also has all the necessary launch contracts in place for the global deployment of the constellation. Telesat is confident it is well positioned to begin providing enterprise-class communications at the end of 2027.

SpaceX is a proven partner

“SpaceX has been a trusted and effective launch provider to Telesat on our geostationary satellite programs and I am delighted that they will be supporting us with their highly reliable Falcon 9 rocket to deploy the Telesat Lightspeed constellation, the most ambitious program in Telesat’s 54-year history,” stated Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “Given the dedication and professionalism of the SpaceX team, and their outstanding track record of reliability and demonstrated high launch cadence, I have the utmost confidence that they will be an outstanding partner in helping us bring Telesat Lightspeed into service in a timely and low risk manner.”

“With growing demand for high-speed internet around the world, SpaceX is proud to launch and deploy Telesat’s Lightspeed constellation,” said SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell. “Building upon our successful launch partnership to date, we look forward to flying Telesat once again as they expand connectivity capabilities for their customers across the globe.”

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

