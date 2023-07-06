Tesla Model Y Became the Netherland’s Best-Selling Car in 1H ’23

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in the Netherlands this June, cementing its status as a local favorite. The electric SUV also became the best-selling vehicle in the country in the first half of 2023.

Tesla Model Y leads the Netherlands in June

Tesla Model Y was the most popular new car in the Netherlands in June, according to new passenger car registration data from the RAI Association, Bovag and RDC. Last month, 1,784 electric SUVs were sold. No competitor could match the performance. Tesla Model Y has a 4.6% market share. In second place is Kia Picanto with 1,112 sales. Peugeot 208 is in third place with 1,051 units. In fourth place is Volkswagen Polo with 1,007 sales. Closing out the top 5 is Tesla Model 3 with 860 units.

Model Y became the best-selling car in the Netherlands in 1H ’23

Strong Model Y sales in June further strengthened the car’s position in the overall automotive market. According to data for all six months of 2023, the SUV has become the best-selling vehicle of any powertrain type in the Netherlands. During this period, 6,796 units were sold. By a long margin, Peugeot 208 is in second place with 5,489 sales. This gap will help Model Y maintain its lead in the second half of the year. At the moment, there is a high probability that the SUV will become the best-selling car in the Netherlands for the whole year.

Tesla Model Y conquers Europe

Tesla’s compact electric SUV is really taking over the global market. It is already rising to the top spot in the US and Australia, although in China, Model Y has yet to compete for the top spot in the overall automotive market. At the moment, it is also clearly visible that the SUV is conquering Europe. Sales data for all countries have not yet been received and will be collected during this month. However, at the moment, it is known that Model Y became the best-selling car in Norway, Iceland, the UK, and the Netherlands in June. In all of the above cases, except for the UK, the SUV also became the best-selling car in the first half of the year. These achievements give further confidence that Model Y will indeed capture the title of the world’s best-selling car in 2023.