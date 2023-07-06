Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Became the Netherland’s Best-Selling Car in 1H ’23

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in the Netherlands this June, cementing its status as a local favorite. The electric SUV also became the best-selling vehicle in the country in the first half of 2023.

Tesla Model Y leads the Netherlands in June

Tesla Model Y was the most popular new car in the Netherlands in June, according to new passenger car registration data from the RAI Association, Bovag and RDC. Last month, 1,784 electric SUVs were sold. No competitor could match the performance. Tesla Model Y has a 4.6% market share. In second place is Kia Picanto with 1,112 sales. Peugeot 208 is in third place with 1,051 units. In fourth place is Volkswagen Polo with 1,007 sales. Closing out the top 5 is Tesla Model 3 with 860 units.

Model Y became the best-selling car in the Netherlands in 1H ’23

Strong Model Y sales in June further strengthened the car’s position in the overall automotive market. According to data for all six months of 2023, the SUV has become the best-selling vehicle of any powertrain type in the Netherlands. During this period, 6,796 units were sold. By a long margin, Peugeot 208 is in second place with 5,489 sales. This gap will help Model Y maintain its lead in the second half of the year. At the moment, there is a high probability that the SUV will become the best-selling car in the Netherlands for the whole year.

Tesla Model Y conquers Europe

Tesla’s compact electric SUV is really taking over the global market. It is already rising to the top spot in the US and Australia, although in China, Model Y has yet to compete for the top spot in the overall automotive market. At the moment, it is also clearly visible that the SUV is conquering Europe. Sales data for all countries have not yet been received and will be collected during this month. However, at the moment, it is known that Model Y became the best-selling car in Norway, Iceland, the UK, and the Netherlands in June. In all of the above cases, except for the UK, the SUV also became the best-selling car in the first half of the year. These achievements give further confidence that Model Y will indeed capture the title of the world’s best-selling car in 2023.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Cambriolages: Comment éviter le pire ?

0
L'été approche et avec lui le temps des vacances. Si cette période est synonyme de détente et de repos pour beaucoup, elle représente également...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Became UK’s Best-Selling Car in June

0
Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in the UK in June, outperforming all competitors. Strong sales in the past month have placed the...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was Iceland’s Best-Selling Car in 1H ‘23

0
Tesla Model Y has become the best-selling car in Iceland. The car broke the 35-year record set by Toyota Corolla in 1988. Strong sales...
Véhicule électrique

Tesla-mag en pleine expansion !

0
Tesla-Mag, la plateforme de référence en matière de mobilité électrique, poursuit son expansion internationale en investissant le territoire belge et suisse. La montée en...
Véhicule électrique

Lotus Eletre : Redéfinir le luxe électrique (3/3)

0
Eletre à l'intérieur: le cockpit numérique L'Eletre est une Lotus comme aucune autre auparavant. Son habitacle spacieux et luxueux fusionne sans effort un design technique...
Article précédent
Faites installer votre borne de recharge à Paris et sa région avec Tesla-Mag
Article suivant
Cambriolages: Comment éviter le pire ?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.