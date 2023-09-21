Tesla NACS Officially Adopted by Jaguar

Jaguar has signed an agreement with Tesla to provide access to more than 14,000 Superchargers to its current and future customers using the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector. Jaguars equipped with an NACS connector will be available in 2025.

Jaguar accepts Tesla NACS

Jaguar has signed an agreement with Tesla to give electric vehicle drivers access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network in the US, Canada, and Mexico. All new Jaguar electric vehicles sold in the region will be fully integrated with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) from 2025. This means they will be able to charge at Tesla Superchargers without a special adapter. Until then, drivers of I-PACE already on the road or that will be produced before 2025 will be provided with special charging adapters. Jaguar will purchase them from Tesla and keep them supplied to drivers as soon as they become available.

The move helps create a global ecosystem for Jaguar drivers

As part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, Jaguar is radically reimagined as an all-electric, modern luxury brand. The agreement with Tesla is part of a strategy to create a global electric vehicle ecosystem to support Jaguar customers. The company notes that the Supercharger network in North America is reliable and easy to use. At the same time, Jaguar’s proprietary battery and power electronics technology has been developed to optimize charging speeds at V3 and V4 Superchargers. The company’s vehicles will operate at maximum charging power regardless of which Supercharger type they choose.

« JLR is dedicated to helping our clients make the switch to electric vehicles and to our commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2039. Today’s announcement is an important step as we deliver an outstanding charging experience for our all-electric Jaguar clients. While most charging takes place at home, when away from home, our clients want access to fast, reliable and convenient chargers. Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers this, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients. This agreement will enable Jaguar drivers with NACS-equipped vehicles in the USA, Canada and Mexico to use Superchargers without an adapter. »

Jaguar becomes the 11th automaker to accept Tesla NACS

With this news, Jaguar becomes the eleventh automaker to join the Tesla NACS alliance. In May, Ford announced a partnership with Tesla, becoming the first automaker to announce a partnership with the Texas-based company. A few weeks after that, General Motors also announced a collaboration. They were followed by Volvo, Polestar, Rivian, and Nissan. Mercedes-Benz was the first German manufacturer to use the Tesla NACS system on their vehicles. In August, Fisker became the eighth automaker to join the alliance, and Honda and its Acura division became ninth and tenth.