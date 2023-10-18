Véhicule électrique

Tesla to Start Delivery of Cybertruck November 30

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Tesla Semi with Cybertrucks
Credit: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla announced it will begin delivering Cybertruck at a gala event on November 30. The event is hotly anticipated and will take place almost on the fourth anniversary of the presentation of the electric pickup truck.

Cybertruck production capacity is more than 125,000 units per year

As many investors expected, Tesla gave an update on deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck. In its Q3 2023 earnings report, the company said it already has an installed capacity to produce more than 125,000 units per year of the electric pickup truck. The production line is located at Giga Texas. At the moment, Tesla is still calling it a pilot line. This may be due to the fact that the company is still improving the production process to take it to a higher and more automated level. Once this is done, the pilot line will become a production line.

Cybertruck deliveries will begin in November

In its report, Tesla confirmed it is on track to begin deliveries of Cybertruck in 2023. The company said this will happen in November. Also, a Tesla account dedicated to Cybertruck announced on X that the gala event will take place on November 30 at Giga Texas. This is a very long-awaited event that will delight millions of fans of the electric pickup truck. It will also mark the four-year anniversary of Cybertruck’s unveiling, which was first revealed on November 21, 2019.

The electric pickup truck is hotly desired

Cybertruck will be manufactured at Giga Texas near Austin. This product is the most desirable car in the world. According to unofficial data from a crowdsourcing platform, there are already more than 2 million pre-orders. Of course, not every order-holder will ultimately choose to await delivery, however this figure is still huge.

At the moment, Tesla is trying to increase production of Cybertruck, which is a complex product. In its production, unusual methods are used that require development, specific equipment, and high-level professionals. That is why it will take time before the company can produce Cybertruck at scale. However, once the production methods are perfected, Tesla will begin to ramp up production at a very fast pace to satisfy all customers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Model Y Is Belgium’s Best-Selling Car in 2023

0
Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Belgium for the first nine months of 2023. The electric SUV could become the best-selling car...
Starlink

Starlink to Deploy in Maersk’s Fleet of 330+ Container Vessels

0
SpaceX’s Starlink will be deployed by the Danish shipping company AP Moller Maersk. As part of the project, more than 330 container container vessels...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was Germany’s Best-Selling EV in September

0
Tesla Model Y was the best-selling electric car in Germany in September 2023. Additionally, the compact SUV became the 7th best-selling car in the...
Actu mobilité électrique

Tesla NACS Adopted by Hyundai, Kia & Genesis

0
The NACS (North American Charging Standard), developed by Tesla, has been officially adopted by the Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis electric...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was France’s 5th Best-Selling Car in September

0
Tesla Model Y became the 5th best-selling car in France in September 2023. Strong sales ensured the success of the brand as a whole....
Article précédent
Lynk & Co : Le triomphe de l’automobile par abonnement ?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.