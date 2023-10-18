Tesla to Start Delivery of Cybertruck November 30

Tesla announced it will begin delivering Cybertruck at a gala event on November 30. The event is hotly anticipated and will take place almost on the fourth anniversary of the presentation of the electric pickup truck.

Cybertruck production capacity is more than 125,000 units per year

As many investors expected, Tesla gave an update on deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck. In its Q3 2023 earnings report, the company said it already has an installed capacity to produce more than 125,000 units per year of the electric pickup truck. The production line is located at Giga Texas. At the moment, Tesla is still calling it a pilot line. This may be due to the fact that the company is still improving the production process to take it to a higher and more automated level. Once this is done, the pilot line will become a production line.

Cybertruck deliveries will begin in November

In its report, Tesla confirmed it is on track to begin deliveries of Cybertruck in 2023. The company said this will happen in November. Also, a Tesla account dedicated to Cybertruck announced on X that the gala event will take place on November 30 at Giga Texas. This is a very long-awaited event that will delight millions of fans of the electric pickup truck. It will also mark the four-year anniversary of Cybertruck’s unveiling, which was first revealed on November 21, 2019.

The electric pickup truck is hotly desired

Cybertruck will be manufactured at Giga Texas near Austin. This product is the most desirable car in the world. According to unofficial data from a crowdsourcing platform, there are already more than 2 million pre-orders. Of course, not every order-holder will ultimately choose to await delivery, however this figure is still huge.

At the moment, Tesla is trying to increase production of Cybertruck, which is a complex product. In its production, unusual methods are used that require development, specific equipment, and high-level professionals. That is why it will take time before the company can produce Cybertruck at scale. However, once the production methods are perfected, Tesla will begin to ramp up production at a very fast pace to satisfy all customers.