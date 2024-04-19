A New Chapter for Electric Mobility in Bordeaux

On April 19, 2024, TotalEnergies, in collaboration with METPARK, announced an ambitious project to increase accessibility to electric mobility in Bordeaux. This strategic partnership provides for the installation of 1,500 electric charging points in 26 car parks under METPARK management, representing the largest concession of this type in France. This development marks a significant step towards more sustainable urban mobility and highlights Bordeaux’s continued commitment to the energy transition.

Project description

The 15-year contract between TotalEnergies and METPARK includes the supply, installation, as well as the operation and maintenance of charging infrastructure. Installations will begin in summer 2024, promising 100% renewable energy thanks to guarantees of origin. This project is not only a direct response to the objectives of the Mobility Orientation Law but also a commitment to the decarbonization of city centers.

Diversity of Charging Points

The installation strategy includes various types of charging points to adapt to different uses:

1,420 7 kVA charging points for residents and regular users.

for residents and regular users. 40 7 kVA charging points for motorized two-wheelers.

for motorized two-wheelers. 22 50 kW fast charging points And 18 high-power 200 kW charging points for passing visitors, allowing rapid charging up to 80% in approximately 20 minutes.

Attractive nighttime rates will encourage off-peak charging, and for fast and high-power charging points, parking charges will be free for sessions of less than 30 minutes.

Impact and Expected Benefits

The installation of these charging stations is a major lever for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, reducing CO2 emissions and improving urban air quality. Additionally, it makes life easier for electric vehicle users by providing them with more accessible and fast charging options.

Conclusion

The partnership between TotalEnergies and METPARK is a shining example of how businesses and local authorities can work together to respond to environmental challenges and promote sustainable mobility. This project not only reflects Bordeaux’s commitment to cleaner and greener transportation solutions, but also positions the metropolis as a leader in the adoption of advanced ecological technologies. With such initiatives, Bordeaux is emerging not only as a center of innovation, but also as a model for other cities around the world.