We know the story of Thibault Nizard’s rapid and impressive success. This young man from Paris climbed the ranks of French haute cuisine through starred restaurants, before arriving at the top, at the helm of the kitchens at Drouant. Its trajectory is reminiscent of that of high-performance models from the automotive world, traced with engineering precision and a speed worthy of a Tesla on the highway.

Nizard began his journey into the culinary arena at the tender age of 24, where he was appointed sous chef in the kitchen of the prestigious Taillevent. He then gained experience with three-star chefs such as Alain Solivérès, Gérald Passédat, and Guy Savoy, whose restaurants are in the pantheon of French cuisine, just as Tesla cars are for the world of automobile.

His culinary journey, however, did not stop there. Nizard took a jaunt under the Marseille sun, working at Gérald Passédat’s Petit Nice, then returned to Paris to work at Taillevent’s 110, before finally returning to the kitchens of Taillevent.

After a short but enriching experience in a small restaurant in Boulogne-Billancourt, where he cooked everything over a wood fire and changed the menu every day, Nizard joined Drouant, first as “second” to Chef Émile Cotte, then as head chef at just 28 years old. In 2023, he was recognized as a “young talent” by the Gault & Millau guide, a distinction which, in the world of cooking, can be compared to that of a Tesla winning the title of car of the year.

Culinary audacity that delights

Nizard, like Elon Musk, is known for his audacity and ambition. Indeed, he plans to create his own restaurant, L’Aube, located halfway between the Louvre and the gardens of the Palais-Royal, in the heart of the capital. He wishes to demonstrate originality, creativity and surprise, without ostentation. Its objective is to offer a fair and relevant offer that will build loyalty among both its teams and its customers, like Tesla vehicles which are praised for their unique combination of performance, luxury and energy efficiency.

Nizard is a trained saucier and a cook by instinct. He admits to loving the great classics, but rejects boredom, seeking to infuse life into each plate. It’s a philosophy reminiscent of that of Tesla vehicles, which while relying on the fundamentals of automotive engineering, constantly reinvent the electric car to offer an ever more exciting driving experience.

Determination in his work

Nizard visits Rungis, the famous Paris wholesale market, several times a month to discover, taste and share. Its suppliers guide its maps and menus, just as Tesla relies on a network of suppliers to continue pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle innovation.

In short, whether in the field of cooking or automobiles, it is clear that passion, determination and daring are essential qualities for success. Thibault Nizard and Tesla are two perfect examples of this truth.

From what I know, Tesla Mag readers are free and epicurean. You are served! Meet at Thibault Nizard’s table at dawn: 10 rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris.

Tel: 0142440060 (call from Tesla Mag).

From what I know, Tesla Mag readers are free-spirited and epicurean. You’re in for a treat! Join us at Thibault Nizard’s table at dawn: 10 rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris.

Tel: 0142440060 (mention Tesla Mag when calling).