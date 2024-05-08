Buying Guide for the Best High Tech Products for 2024
The year 2024 promises to be rich in technological innovations and essential gadgets. Here is a selection of the best high-tech products to consider for your shopping this year:
PropVue Projector Screen
- Notice : Perfect for business presentations or outdoor movie nights.
- Strong point: Portable and easy to install with a crease-free HD display.
- Weakness : Requires a fairly large space for installation.
- Price : €147.99
Molitececool Wall Mounts for Apple HomePod Mini
- Notice : Ideal for users of Apple products looking to optimize space and secure their HomePod Mini.
- Strong point: Clear acrylic design, sturdy and stylish.
- Weakness : Limited to HomePod Mini only.
- Price : €9.49
TITANWOLF Gaming Mouse Pad
- Notice : Excellent option for users looking for precision and comfort for gaming or work.
- Strong point: XXL size and surface optimized for all types of mice.
- Weakness : May be too large for small workspaces.
- Price : 16.85€
Sneaker Cleaner Philips Sneaker Cleaner
- Notice : A practical gadget for sneaker lovers wanting to keep their shoes in perfect condition.
- Strong point: Portable and included with three different brushes.
- Weakness : Use limited to materials compatible with brushes.
- Price : €24.97
Spigen Accessories for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y
- Notice : Stylish storage and protection solutions for Tesla owners.
- Strong point: Designed specifically for Tesla models, improving both functionality and aesthetics.
- Weakness : Model exclusivity may limit use for other vehicles.
- Price : Between €24.99 and €39.99
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Notice : Transforms any TV into a connected entertainment center.
- Strong point: Integration with Alexa for easy voice control.
- Weakness : Dependent on a stable internet connection for optimal performance.
- Price : €36.99
Philips Hue Smart Plug
- Notice : An accessible entry into the world of the connected home, compatible with Tesla automated systems.
- Strong point: Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
- Weakness : Requires compatible devices for optimal use.
- Price : €29.99
Apple AirTag
- Notice : Ideal for Tesla owners wanting to secure and track their valuables.
- Strong point: Perfect integration with the Apple ecosystem for real-time monitoring.
- Weakness : Limited to Apple users.
- Price : €29.99
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
- Notice : An effective streaming solution for those who love connected technologies.
- Strong point: Easy to use with an intuitive voice remote control.
- Weakness : Requires a TV with HDMI.
- Price : 39.00€
Google Pixel Stand Inductive Charging Station
- Notice : Perfect complement for Google Pixel users in a home or office environment.
- Strong point: Fast charging and stylish design.
- Weakness : Compatibility limited to Pixel devices.
- Price : €40.78
Anker Anker 622 Foldable Magnetic iPhone External Battery (MagGo)
- Notice : A practical and stylish portable charger, specially designed for the iPhone 12/13 series.
- Strong point: Foldable magnetic design for easy use and optimal portability.
- Weakness : Capacity limited to 5000 mAh, which may be insufficient for intensive use.
- Price : €47.99
Xiaomi Mijia Portable Air Compressor 1S
- Notice : Very useful for Tesla owners to maintain tire pressure, thereby improving vehicle range.
- Strong point: Compact, with integrated LED lamp and easy to transport.
- Weakness : Limited battery requiring frequent recharges.
- Price : €49
Ubisoft AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA LIMITED EDITION PS5
- Notice : A captivating game for fans of video games and cutting-edge graphics.
- Strong point: Immersive experience with exceptional graphics.
- Weakness : High price for a limited edition.
- Price : €79.99
Brooklyn Museum Kaws: What a party
- Notice : A collector’s item for lovers of modern art and culture.
- Strong point: Unique and attractive design.
- Weakness : High price for an art book.
- Price : €58.74
Xiaomi Mi TV Box S 2nd Gen
- Notice : Perfect for turning any TV into a Smart TV, ideal for Tesla owners wanting a vehicle-like experience.
- Strong point: Streaming in 4K Ultra HD with expanded connectivity options.
- Weakness : Limited memory (8GB ROM).
- Price : 59.00€
Philips Hue Wall Switch Module
- Notice : A great addition for Tesla owners interested in home automation.
- Strong point: Allows you to control lights via voice commands or apps.
- Weakness : Requires other Philips Hue products to work.
- Price : €69.99
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller
- Notice : Ideal for gamers looking for a high-performance controller for cloud gaming.
- Strong point: Reliable and responsive wireless connection.
- Weakness : Dependent on availability of the Amazon Luna service.
- Price : €69.99
Philips Hue Go Connected Portable Lamp
- Notice : Perfect for creating personalized lighting ambiances, compatible with the smart home.
- Strong point: Portable and compatible with Bluetooth, Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.
- Weakness : Limited battery life when used in portable mode.
- Price : €67.83
LaCie Rugged Mini External Hard Drive
- Notice : Great for professionals requiring a rugged, portable storage solution.
- Strong point: Resistant to shocks, drops and pressure.
- Weakness : High price compared to the storage capacity offered.
- Price : €99.99
Logitech MX Master 3S – Wireless Mouse
- Notice : Ideal for professionals and content creators, with unparalleled comfort and precision.
- Strong point: Tracking on glass, silent clicks, ergonomic.
- Weakness : Relatively high price for a mouse.
- Price : €93.99