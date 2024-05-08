Buying Guide for the Best High Tech Products for 2024

New York, Tesla’s Next Battle

As we have understood from the recent articles written on Tesla-Magazine, one of Tesla’s main fights will take place in the legal field. Indeed, Tesla’s success partly relies on its exclusive distribution model, which allows it to sell its products directly through the internet in order to control costs and all the parameters that make an excellent sales force (training, tools, logistics). Faced with this unique distribution method, competitors represented by car dealerships have initiated a legal battle in the USA […].