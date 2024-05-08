Buying Guide for the Best High Tech Products for 2024

Buying Guide for the Best High Tech Products for 2024

ByTeslam


The year 2024 promises to be rich in technological innovations and essential gadgets. Here is a selection of the best high-tech products to consider for your shopping this year:

PropVue Projector Screen

  • Notice : Perfect for business presentations or outdoor movie nights.
  • Strong point: Portable and easy to install with a crease-free HD display.
  • Weakness : Requires a fairly large space for installation.
  • Price : €147.99

Molitececool Wall Mounts for Apple HomePod Mini

  • Notice : Ideal for users of Apple products looking to optimize space and secure their HomePod Mini.
  • Strong point: Clear acrylic design, sturdy and stylish.
  • Weakness : Limited to HomePod Mini only.
  • Price : €9.49

TITANWOLF Gaming Mouse Pad

  • Notice : Excellent option for users looking for precision and comfort for gaming or work.
  • Strong point: XXL size and surface optimized for all types of mice.
  • Weakness : May be too large for small workspaces.
  • Price : 16.85€

Sneaker Cleaner Philips Sneaker Cleaner

  • Notice : A practical gadget for sneaker lovers wanting to keep their shoes in perfect condition.
  • Strong point: Portable and included with three different brushes.
  • Weakness : Use limited to materials compatible with brushes.
  • Price : €24.97

Spigen Accessories for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

  • Notice : Stylish storage and protection solutions for Tesla owners.
  • Strong point: Designed specifically for Tesla models, improving both functionality and aesthetics.
  • Weakness : Model exclusivity may limit use for other vehicles.
  • Price : Between €24.99 and €39.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

  • Notice : Transforms any TV into a connected entertainment center.
  • Strong point: Integration with Alexa for easy voice control.
  • Weakness : Dependent on a stable internet connection for optimal performance.
  • Price : €36.99

Philips Hue Smart Plug

  • Notice : An accessible entry into the world of the connected home, compatible with Tesla automated systems.
  • Strong point: Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
  • Weakness : Requires compatible devices for optimal use.
  • Price : €29.99

Apple AirTag

  • Notice : Ideal for Tesla owners wanting to secure and track their valuables.
  • Strong point: Perfect integration with the Apple ecosystem for real-time monitoring.
  • Weakness : Limited to Apple users.
  • Price : €29.99

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

  • Notice : An effective streaming solution for those who love connected technologies.
  • Strong point: Easy to use with an intuitive voice remote control.
  • Weakness : Requires a TV with HDMI.
  • Price : 39.00€

Google Pixel Stand Inductive Charging Station

  • Notice : Perfect complement for Google Pixel users in a home or office environment.
  • Strong point: Fast charging and stylish design.
  • Weakness : Compatibility limited to Pixel devices.
  • Price : €40.78

Anker Anker 622 Foldable Magnetic iPhone External Battery (MagGo)

  • Notice : A practical and stylish portable charger, specially designed for the iPhone 12/13 series.
  • Strong point: Foldable magnetic design for easy use and optimal portability.
  • Weakness : Capacity limited to 5000 mAh, which may be insufficient for intensive use.
  • Price : €47.99

Xiaomi Mijia Portable Air Compressor 1S

  • Notice : Very useful for Tesla owners to maintain tire pressure, thereby improving vehicle range.
  • Strong point: Compact, with integrated LED lamp and easy to transport.
  • Weakness : Limited battery requiring frequent recharges.
  • Price : €49

Ubisoft AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA LIMITED EDITION PS5

  • Notice : A captivating game for fans of video games and cutting-edge graphics.
  • Strong point: Immersive experience with exceptional graphics.
  • Weakness : High price for a limited edition.
  • Price : €79.99

Brooklyn Museum Kaws: What a party

  • Notice : A collector’s item for lovers of modern art and culture.
  • Strong point: Unique and attractive design.
  • Weakness : High price for an art book.
  • Price : €58.74

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S 2nd Gen

  • Notice : Perfect for turning any TV into a Smart TV, ideal for Tesla owners wanting a vehicle-like experience.
  • Strong point: Streaming in 4K Ultra HD with expanded connectivity options.
  • Weakness : Limited memory (8GB ROM).
  • Price : 59.00€

Philips Hue Wall Switch Module

  • Notice : A great addition for Tesla owners interested in home automation.
  • Strong point: Allows you to control lights via voice commands or apps.
  • Weakness : Requires other Philips Hue products to work.
  • Price : €69.99

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller

  • Notice : Ideal for gamers looking for a high-performance controller for cloud gaming.
  • Strong point: Reliable and responsive wireless connection.
  • Weakness : Dependent on availability of the Amazon Luna service.
  • Price : €69.99

Philips Hue Go Connected Portable Lamp

  • Notice : Perfect for creating personalized lighting ambiances, compatible with the smart home.
  • Strong point: Portable and compatible with Bluetooth, Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.
  • Weakness : Limited battery life when used in portable mode.
  • Price : €67.83

LaCie Rugged Mini External Hard Drive

  • Notice : Great for professionals requiring a rugged, portable storage solution.
  • Strong point: Resistant to shocks, drops and pressure.
  • Weakness : High price compared to the storage capacity offered.
  • Price : €99.99

Logitech MX Master 3S – Wireless Mouse

  • Notice : Ideal for professionals and content creators, with unparalleled comfort and precision.
  • Strong point: Tracking on glass, silent clicks, ergonomic.
  • Weakness : Relatively high price for a mouse.
  • Price : €93.99

Similar Posts

Tesla and the state of New York

ByTeslam

New York, Tesla’s Next Battle

As we have understood from the recent articles written on Tesla-Magazine, one of Tesla’s main fights will take place in the legal field. Indeed, Tesla’s success partly relies on its exclusive distribution model, which allows it to sell its products directly through the internet in order to control costs and all the parameters that make an excellent sales force (training, tools, logistics). Faced with this unique distribution method, competitors represented by car dealerships have initiated a legal battle in the USA […].

File: Smart Electric Drive

File: Smart Electric Drive

ByTeslam

This text highlights the Smart Fortwo Electric Drive, a practical and ideal electric vehicle for city commuting. Despite concerns about battery range, which remains a barrier for consumers, a new era is quickly approaching with the deployment of numerous charging station projects in France. The Smart Electric Drive offers many advantages for the majority of French people, with a nominal power of 30 kW and a range of 145 km, while also being suitable for car-sharing criteria. This compact electric car represents an ecological and practical alternative for commuting […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *