Comparison between buying online and buying from a professional

The purchase of solar panels represents a significant and strategic investment for any individual wishing to reduce their energy bill and contribute to the ecological transition. Faced with the multitude of offers available online and from certified professionals, it is crucial to understand the advantages and disadvantages of each option. This guide, based on an exchange with an expert in the sector, aims to enlighten individuals on the best practices for a successful purchase of solar panels.

Online shopping vs. purchase from a certified professional

Panel quality and performance

Online purchase :

Product range: The panels available at DIY supermarkets (GSB) or on the internet are often 300 to 350 watts peak. These models are generally outdated and may not offer the same performance as newer models.

Performance and durability: Panels purchased online may vary in manufacturing quality, performance, and durability. Glass thickness and impact resistance are often overlooked criteria.

Purchase from a professional:

Advanced technology: Professionals generally offer more efficient panels, from 425 to 440 watts peak, offering better energy efficiency.

Guaranteed quality: Certified professionals select high-quality panels, ensuring optimal durability and performance.

Installation and technical support

Online purchase :

Installation not guaranteed: Professional installers often refuse to install panels purchased online due to uncertain quality and lack of certification.

Lack of support: Kits purchased online do not always include the necessary technical support, which can complicate installation and maintenance.

Purchase from a professional:

Certified installation: Certified professionals ensure installation complies with standards, including administrative procedures to obtain the necessary subsidies and connections.

Ongoing support: In the event of a problem, the professional guarantees technical support and responsive after-sales service.

Insurance and guarantees

Online purchase :

Lack of guarantees: Panels purchased online may not benefit from ten-year guarantees, which are essential to cover the risks associated with the photovoltaic installation.

High risk : Without a ten-year guarantee, the individual assumes all financial risks in the event of malfunction or damage.

Purchase from a professional

Ten-year guarantee: The professionals offer a ten-year guarantee, securing your investment against possible technical problems and accidents.

Financial security: This insurance protects your installation and gives you long-term peace of mind.

Conclusion: Why choose a professional?

Going through a certified professional for the purchase and installation of solar panels offers clear advantages in terms of quality, safety and efficiency. In addition to providing more efficient and durable products, professionals ensure installation that complies with standards, a ten-year warranty and reliable technical support. Although buying online may seem attractive due to the lower prices, the associated risks and lack of support make this option less beneficial in the long run.

Additional Recommendations

Redemption of surplus: It is advisable to move towards a surplus repurchase contract, particularly with EDF, for stability and financial security. Self-managed consumption: Optimize your installation to self-consume at least 50% of your production, using routing devices for devices such as hot water tanks or swimming pool heating systems. Avoid virtual storage: Virtual storage presents uncertainties regarding long-term business viability and a less attractive return on investment.

In summary, for a safe and profitable solar investment, choose the purchase and installation of your solar panels from certified professionals.