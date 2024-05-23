H-1 before Elon Musk’s return to Vivatech remotely

Visionary and entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, will return to VivaTech for an exclusive question-and-answer session with the public on Thursday, May 23 from 5:30 p.m. This long-awaited event will be an opportunity to discuss his vision, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest news from Tesla.

An expected return

He performed live at the 2023 edition of Vivatech. We invite you to reread the decryption of the conversation between Elon Musk and Maurice Lévy in 2023. Elon Musk returns to VivaTech, one of the most influential technology events in the world. His presence promises to attract a crowd of technology enthusiasts, investors and curious people, all eager to hear his latest thoughts and announcements.

Highlights of 2023

The themes

Elon Musk’s vision

Elon Musk is known for his forward-thinking ideas and his ability to transform entire industries. In this session, he will share his vision for the future, including how he plans to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges through technology. His unique perspective on topics such as the colonization of Mars, renewable energy and technological innovation will undoubtedly be at the center of discussions.

Advances in artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is an area where Elon Musk has strong opinions. As co-founder of Neuralink, a company specializing in brain-machine interfaces, and OpenAI, he has often warned of the potential dangers of AI while exploring its immense possibilities. This session at VivaTech will be an opportunity to hear his thoughts on the latest developments in AI, as well as his predictions for the future of this revolutionary technology.

The latest news from Tesla

Tesla, Elon Musk’s iconic company, continues to push the boundaries of the automotive industry with its electric vehicles and self-driving technologies. During the talk, Musk will provide updates on Tesla’s latest models, battery advancements and the company’s future plans. It could also address Tesla’s global expansion and its solar energy ambitions.

Why not miss this event?

Elon Musk’s presence at VivaTech is a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the greatest innovators of our time. Whether you are a technology professional, investor or simply curious, this event promises to be a source of inspiration and valuable information.

Don’t miss this opportunity to participate in a captivating discussion with Elon Musk on Thursday, May 23 at VivaTech starting at 5:30 a.m. Prepare your questions and be ready to explore the future of technology with one of the most influential figures of our time. 🔥